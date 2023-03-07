The Deerfield School District is in the process of creating a new online method for reporting bullying and harrassment in schools, following concerns from parents and families.

The school board took its first look at a possible online reporting tool for instances of bullying or harassment at a March 6 committee of the whole meeting. Administrators took initial feedback on the design of the tool from the board, and plan to bring it back to the board for another round of edits in April.