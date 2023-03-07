Deerfield Elementary School students are pictured getting off of a bus in this 2021 file photo. If the district is selected as a grant recipient, the four diesel buses Go Riteway runs daily would be replaced with all-electric models.
The Deerfield School District is in the process of creating a new online method for reporting bullying and harrassment in schools, following concerns from parents and families.
The school board took its first look at a possible online reporting tool for instances of bullying or harassment at a March 6 committee of the whole meeting. Administrators took initial feedback on the design of the tool from the board, and plan to bring it back to the board for another round of edits in April.
The digital form, administrators say, would be a confidential way for students, families or community members who experience or witness bullying to share their information with the district.
“Even if it is two to three (people) and that’s the best way for two or three people to reach out” it’s worthwhile, Deerfield High School principal Brett Jacobson said.
“It’s just another avenue for people to be able to report the information,” board president Lisa Sigurslid said.
The creation of the form comes after parents and family members shared concern at the February committee of the whole meeting over bullying in the district, and district response.
The reporting tool would likely be a Google Form, housed on the district website, meant to be easily accessible and easy to use. It would ask reporters to share any details about bullying incidents, along with what the reporter would like to see happen after filling out the form.
Superintendent Michelle Jensen said it was important to administrators that the form be confidential, and allow both victims and witnesses to report situations, without sharing any identifying information if not comfortable doing so.
“Social groups are small here,” Jensen said. Confidential reporting was an important priority in creating a reporting tool, and that the district should be “respectful of that in a small community.”
The form is also meant to prompt as much specific information as possible, so administrators have facts to use in dealing with situations.
It would also be accessible after school hours and on weekends, would collect data so administrators can track possible patterns, and would be delivered directly to administrators.
Jensen said she hopes to see the online reporting tool operational before the end of the school year, but it will be edited again before going public. Board members also talked about how to share the tool with students and introduce them to it, so they can feel comfortable using it.
Deerfield based its reporting tool off examples from the Cambridge, Lake Mills, Mt. Horeb, Ogon and DeForest school districts.
“An online reporting tool can provide students a voice, especially if they feel concerned about bringing up an incident to an adult in-person,” a memo on the reporting tool said.
Administrators also shared that the district has a wide range of social emotional wellness resources in place already to help students, like guidance counselors, school psychologist, a licensed social worker on staff, mentor groups, trauma teams for students, inter-grade level buddies at the elementary school, School Pulse texting service with returnext forum conselors, a sensory room, programs offered through Journey Mental Health Center and other offerings. Board members suggested sharing those resources along with an online reporting tool, in case families aren’t aware of such programs.