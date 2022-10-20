The Deerfield Community School District approved its preliminary budget for the 2022-23 school year, which includes a tax rate decrease of 10% resulting from skyrocketing equalized property values.
District residents can expect a tax rate of $9.29 per $1,000 of property value, down from last year’s rate of $10.35 per $1,000. District business manager Doreen Treuden explained that this was due to the highest increase in equalized property value since the 2004-2005 fiscal year, with values jumping 12.85% from last year’s value. The equalized property value for the district is about $594 million.
But, with enrollment holding steady or slightly decreasing over the years, the district will receive less revenue than last year, despite record-setting inflation. The district’s estimated revenues for 2022-23 are just under $10.5 million
“It is less than the revenue we received last year, not by much, only $1,800. But, it’s still less in actual revenue than we received last year,” Treuden reported.
In total, the district will levy $5.5 million from constituents with the other half of its budget coming in the form of state or federal aid. With these funds, the district will support the 749 students in the district.
The district is projected to be $146,171.24 short in its budget, and will be using a combination of Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funds and some of the districts’ General Fund balance to fill in the gap.
Treuden, however, emphasized that there was good news. She pointed out the food service fund balance of $115,000, saying she was very proud of it, as public school nutrition programs have faced a tumultuous couple of years due to the pandemic.
With some district equipment teetering on the edge of being outdated and pushing 20-years-old, Treuden said the district would be alright should something fail.
“If we had to replace a dishwasher down there (at the elementary school), that would cost us upwards of $50,000,” Treuden said. “So, we are very happy that we have a fund balance in fund 50 for any emergency such as that.”
Lauren is Wis. born and raised. She graduated from UW-Madison, earning a degree in journalism and certificate in photography. Now, she covers the Cambridge, Deerfield, Lake Mills, Marshall, McFarland, Monona Grove, and Waterloo School Districts.