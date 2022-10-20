The Deerfield Community School District approved its preliminary budget for the 2022-23 school year, which includes a tax rate decrease of 10% resulting from skyrocketing equalized property values.

District residents can expect a tax rate of $9.29 per $1,000 of property value, down from last year’s rate of $10.35 per $1,000. District business manager Doreen Treuden explained that this was due to the highest increase in equalized property value since the 2004-2005 fiscal year, with values jumping 12.85% from last year’s value. The equalized property value for the district is about $594 million.