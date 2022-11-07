DEERFIELD Deerfield's Christmas in the Country art and craft show approaches Madeline Westberg Madeline Westberg Author email Nov 7, 2022 32 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The annual Christmas in the Country craft and art show in Deerfield is approaching.The annual show will be Saturday, Nov. 12 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Deerfield Elementary School, 340 W. Quarry Street.The show has been running for more than 25 years, and brings artisans from across Wisconsin to display their works. More than 80 vendors will be present.Cost is $2 for people over age 12. Participants can also earn an entry to a prize drawing by donating a non-perishable food item for the Deerfield Food Pantry.For more information on the event, contact christmasincountry@gmail.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Madeline Westberg Author email Follow Madeline Westberg Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Click Here to View Ads! Trending Now DeForest athletes receive all-conference honors Game of the Week: Warriors welcome Kimberly in Level 3 gridiron playoff clash City of Lodi struggles with balance of public safety demands, growing costs Sun Prairie East covers Badger - Large all-conference teams Sun Prairie Area School District loses case to former teacher over February 2021 slavery assignment Featured Weekly Print Ads Tom's Painting Bulletin Classified Ads Hometown News Superstar Bulletin