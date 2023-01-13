DeForest Area Community and Senior Center menu Jonathan Stefonek Jonathan Stefonek Author email Jan 13, 2023 48 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save January 13Chicken Stuffing CasseroleMixed VeggiesWheat RollCranberriesFrozen YogurtMO: Veggie LasagnaSO: Chef’s SaladJanuary 16Egg OmeletSausage PattyHash brownsBP BiscuitOJKringleMO: Cheese Omelet/ Veggie SausageJanuary 17GoulashGlazed CarrotsFrench BreadPeachesCakeMO: No Meat GoulashJanuary 18DeForest Family Restaurant 10am-1pmHome Delivered Only:Stuffed ChickenCheesy PotatoesWheat BreadBlueberriesIce CreamMO: Veggie LasagnaJanuary 19Tuna CasseroleLettuce SaladDressingWheat BreadTropical FruitBrownieMO: Mac N CheeseJanuary 20BratWheat BunGerman Potato SaladBaked BeansFruit MedleyDessertMO: Cheese SandwichSO: Chicken Salad No Pasta Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Jonathan Stefonek Author email Follow Jonathan Stefonek Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Click Here to View Ads! Trending Now McFarland Trustee Mike Flaherty kicked from committees for series of contacts with colleagues Marshall cruises past Waterloo for first Capitol - South conference win McKinney resigns from Monona Grove School Board How did Wisconsin Supreme Court races become so partisan? City of Sun Prairie gets first direct seller's complaint for 2023