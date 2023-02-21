Organizations: Friends of the DeForest Area Public Library
Not long after Amy Mikkelsen moved to DeForest from Minnesota 17 years ago, she became active with the Friends of the DeForest Area Public Library. She had always been a big reader, and her sister works at the Evansville library, so she was inspired to join the Friends.
“I love to read. That’s it right there,” she said of why she joined the Friends group.
Since retiring from her career at American Girl in 2012, she has also been the president of the group.
The organization’s primary purpose is to facilitate ten book sales a year, with a combination of donated books and some culled from the library's shelves.
Last year, the group was able to donate $4,131 to support library programs.
Mikkelsen said she volunteers for around 15 days a month, three to four hours each of those days.
She’s joined in book sorting, categorizing, and alphabetizing by a core group of volunteers including Mary Federer, Ginny Howard, and Vicki Mueller. The Friends group has around 15 members donating their time altogether.
“We try to be as organized as possible, we’ve even gotten a few compliments that we’re the most organized book sale people have ever seen,” Mikkelsen said.
She plans to continue volunteering for the foreseeable future, and hopes others will join in the cause.
“I just really enjoy it,” she said. “If you love reading, if you love to dig through stuff, want to meet a wide variety of people and help people find something they’re looking for or don't even know they’re looking for—join us.”