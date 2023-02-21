Name: Keith Manke
Organizations: DeForest/Windsor Food Pantry, Knights of Columbus, DeForest Area School District
Keith Manke has lived in DeForest all his life. In 1987, he founded the DeForest/Windsor Food Pantry, which has been housed at the Windsor United Church of Christ for around a decade.
Apart from the 36 years and counting he’s dedicated to the pantry, he’s spent 45 years helping operate scoring at sporting events for the school district, has headed-up the Knights of Columbus’ Tootsie Roll drive to support persons with developmental disabilities, and participates in the annual Knights’ nut sale to raise money for the community.
Over his three and a half decades helping run the panty, the need has increased dramatically, Manke said. He used to have seven volunteers, but now needs 20, and the number of food distribution days per month increased from one to two.
He is thankful for his longtime core volunteers including Sandy Martinson, RoJeane Anderson, Dale and Sally Orcholski, and Marc and Carol Wipperfurth.
When COVID-19 hit, Manke lost half of his regular volunteers who were immunocompromised or were worried about the virus, which made for tough times, but also saw other new volunteers step up to fill the void.
Having found success with a curbside distribution model, Manke said the pantry will continue with that format from now on, with the occasional delivery to the homebound.
The community has been “really gracious” as far as donating money and food, Manke said.
“As far as dealing with this community, it’s been unbelievable—between the money and food, we’re very fortunate,” he said. “We’ve been able to maintain a high level of money to be able to help people. I can’t say enough about the financial donations, I’ve been tickled to death.”
That includes three donors who give over $5,000 annually.
Local companies and real estate agencies donate hams and turkeys around the winter holidays, including the donation of 70 sausage boxes last Christmas, which Manke estimates had a retail value of at least $50 each.
Manke said many local organizations donate food or money, including the Boy Scouts, Lions Club, local churches, and in particular—organizations at the high school.
Distributive Education Clubs of America (DECA), Future Farmers of America (FFA), and the Black, Indigenous and People of Color (BIPOC) Student Union are among high school orgs who have held food drives for the pantry.
“The school system has been unbelievably good to us,” he said. “A lot of different groups at the schools have been active with food donations and collection drives. It’s good for kids to learn how to give back.”
There are also food collection boxes at the public library, public safety building, and Hometown Pharmacy in DeForest.
Manke puts in around 20 hours a week of work at the pantry, and plans to continue as long as his health remains good.
To fill in gaps in food donations, he handles buying products from Sassy Cow Creamery, Hy-Vee, Pick 'n Save, and Costco using donation money.
Local Kwik Trips donate dozens of leftover meals and hundreds of sandwiches regularly, which Manke doesn’t have the refrigerator space for, so he pays it forward by taking them to Porchlight in Madison for homeless individuals.
As a member of the Community Development Authority, Manke said he visits many homes in the area and sees the needs out there, particularly with single mothers.
“Some people don’t realize how bad it is out here because they’re fine, but it’s not a good situation,” he said of local poverty and homelessness. “There’s a lot more need out there than you think, but some people have too much pride to accept food, they’re embarrassed, or else they just don’t know how or where to get help. I am fortunate to have a roof over my head, be financially stable, and not in that position.”
What’s most impressive is that the donations have all come in through word of mouth. The pantry doesn’t have a website and Manke said he doesn’t believe in knocking on doors to ask for assistance.
“I’d never do that—if people want to give, they’ll give,” he said.