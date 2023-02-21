Name: Rob Allen
Organizations: DeForest Area School District, DeForest/Windsor Area Chamber of Commerce, St. Olaf Catholic Church
Rob Allen moved to DeForest in the fourth grade and has lived here ever since, except for a stint in the Air Force.
A lover of sports, he tries to do all he can do to help support youth athletics in the community. He coached wrestling and baseball for years, and now helps with the set-up, take-down, and occasional sales at seven different concession stands at the high school, with the help of friend Dale Jenkins.
Allen purchases the food and drinks, gets the stands ready to go, and if volunteers don’t show up—he’ll stick around to operate the stands. He puts in around 15 volunteer hours a month managing concessions.
The profits help support individual athletic teams and the DeForest sports boosters club.
He also drives a school bus up to six days a week to transport students to all manner of activities—not only sports, but also extracurricular activities such as robotics and show choir.
“It keeps me around the kids, and I love the kids, that is why I want to do it,” he said. “Being around them, supporting them—I love watching them grow. I’ve seen some of them on my bus from kindergarten up through high school. You get to know them as they get older, you relate to them. If you listen to them and are kind to them, you get the same respect back from them.”
That dedication has earned him recognition with some youths, such as a basketball player who recently formally recognized Allen for making a difference in their life.
Some of those kids are even the grandchildren of his classmates.
He and his wife Luann also help volunteer to set up the annual Fourth of July DeForest Freedom Run, and clean up trash after.
“LuAnn and I work well as a team, we enjoy it,” he said, which is usually a two or three day effort. “It’s a social thing for us, we know a lot of people in the community. That’s a big draw, but I didn’t know there’d be a social part until I got into it, there are so many people involved in volunteering.”
The pair also volunteer to help with church festivals at St. Olaf.
Despite his tireless efforts, he still wants to do more, and next is thinking about becoming a Meals On Wheels Driver or maybe volunteering at the American Legion.
He originally got involved with the school district when his brother-in-law was the athletic director.
“I said, ‘sure I’ll help out a little bit,’ but it turned out to be a lot of bit,” Allen said. “Once you get hooked, it’s too fun and you can’t leave. There are a lot of people out there that can do this stuff.”