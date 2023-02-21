Name: Shawn Schroedl
Organizations: Mission Nutrition, DeForest Area Sports Booster Club, Paul’s Party
Shawn Schroedl has been a DeForest resident for almost 22 years, helping support youth athletics as a board member and social media manager for the sports boosters, as well as helping raise money for athletic equipment for kids with physical disabilities through Paul’s Party.
She donates the majority of her time to Mission Nutrition, a food pantry founded in June 2020, which she began volunteering at in November that year.
A fellow DeForest resident and friend of Schroedl’s asked that in lieu of birthday gifts that year, people do something to make a difference in the community. Though, due to COVID-19 restrictions, few organizations at the time were accepting volunteers. As Mission Nutrition had a curbside model, it was able to safely accept volunteers.
Even after fulfilling her friend’s birthday wish, Schroedl kept going back weekly.
“The need is so strong and the community support for Mission Nutrition is so big, I found it incredibly worthwhile,” she said.
She’s helped not only with organizing and stocking food deliveries, but also grant writing and volunteer outreach.
Though, how many hours she donates to her community is hard to quantify, Schroedl said.
“I don’t count the hours to be honest, it’s all a labor of love,” she said. “It’s about making the world a place I want to live, and a better place to live in when I’m no longer around.”
She said she honors and respects all guests at the pantry, keeping in mind that anyone could find themselves in a situation where they need food assistance.
A “beautiful thing” about the community, Schroedl said, is that when extra large food deliveries arrive at the pantry, there’s always some local organization or business she can tap into to come lend a hand.
“That’s been special,” she said. “Some businesses give employees time to come do special tasks. That is just phenomenal on top of the money and food donations.”
That has helped grow the ranks at Mission Nutrition.
“Some of the volunteers didn’t know the community had such a need, and they say ‘now I want to be a part of this,’” Schroedl said.
“I really want to give a shout out to the board and people who created Mission Nutrition,” she added. “There’s something really special about the DeForest community and I give massive kudos to people who see a need and fill that need.”
Though, she admits she has been privileged to be able to volunteer as often as she has.
“Something we don’t all have is time. I am privileged that I have had free time that I get to decide what to do with. Time is the most important thing we can give someone besides a listening ear.”
Calling that time “very, very worthwhile,” she hopes others will consider investing their own in the community.
“You always get more out of volunteering than you put into it,” she said. “With so many ways to volunteer—whether on a one-time basis or on a regular basis—there’s such a variety of opportunities, so you have to find something that’s a good fit for you. Helping other people feels good. We need leaders and organizers, but we also need worker bees—everyone has equal importance.”