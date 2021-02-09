days certainly have been getting longer. Why, we have gained nearly 25 minutes at the sunrise side of the day and over an hour and a half on the sunset side of things. All of that extra daylight is very much appreciated by most of us. I'm sure that I mentioned this previously. It is old weather lore that says, "As the days lengthen, the cold strengthens." I would have to say that this past weekend, this week to date, and the forecast until Tuesday, the 16th all would seem to confirm that lore. While this is perfect weather to stay in side and read, you might consider venturing over the library on February 14th to listen to some music from our mezzanine celebrating love as well as Mardi Gras which will be on Tuesday, the 16th -- when the weather is supposed to start getting back to more normal temperatures. At the keyboard will be our own, Nolan Veldey. I believe there may be also be cookies. Tuesday the 16th, is also the beginning of a three-book, Read Woke, series. The book being discussed will be "The Watsons Go to Birmingham, 1963". You can register to join the book discussion from the calendar on our website. I hope to see you there! While we all await the arrival of warmer temperatures, and eventually spring, I would urge you all to read, record your books in our Winter Reading Program, and earn Dragon Dollars for your own use or to give to our designated charities. Below are some of the new books which recently arrived at the library. Enjoy!
“Four Hundred Souls: A Community History of African America, 1619-2019” by Ibram X. Keni and Keisha N. Blain. Co-edited by the National Book Award-winning author of How to Be an Antiracist, a 400-year chronicle of African-American history is written in five-year segments as documented by 80 multidisciplinary historians, artists and writers. Illustrations.
“Kamala’s Way: An American Life” by Dan Morain. A revelatory biography of the first Black woman to stand for Vice President charts how the daughter of two immigrants in segregated California became one of this country’s most effective power players.
“Walk in My Combat Boots: True Stories from America’s Bravest Warriors” by James Patterson & Matt Eversmann. The decorated war hero who inspired the movie, Black Hawk Down, shares firsthand wartime accounts describing the courageous battlefield sacrifices of men and women from every branch and operational specialty of the U.S. military.
“The Data Detective: Ten Easy Rules to Make Sense of Statistics”by Tim Harford. An award-winning economist presents a new way of using statistics and how they can be used to improve our lives and understanding of the world around us by making complicated ideas more accessible for readers.
“The Scaffold Effect: Raising Resilient Self-Reliant, and Secure Kids in an Age of Anxiety” by Harold Koplewicz. The founding president of the Child Mind Institute counsels parents on how to prevent and counteract the mainstream anxiety affecting today's young people, outlining strategies for helping children take risks, grow from mistakes and practice positive habits.
Fiction
“Robert Ludlum’s The Treadstone Exile. No.2 (Treadstone)” by Joshua Hood. A sequel to The Treadstone Resurrection finds Adam Hayes offering passage to a tech baron's daughter, whose subsequent kidnapping pits the former Operation Treadstone agent against a rogue operative connected to a scheme to steal millions in relief aid.
“The Absolute Book” by Elizabeth Knox. Writing a successful book about the proper care of libraries, a woman with a haunted past is approached by a police officer for help solving a case involving an ancient scroll box and a library fire in her grandparents' home.
“The Kindest Lie” by Nancy Johnson. Needing to reconnect with the baby she gave up for adoption years earlier, an Ivy League-educated Black engineer uncovers devastating family secrets before her bond with a young white misfit scandalizes her racially torn community.
“Milk Fed” by Melissa Broder. Transitioning from her Jewish faith to dieting to maintain an illusion of existential control, Rachel bonds with an Orthodox woman at a frozen yogurt shop before embarking on a journey of food, desire and spiritual fulfillment.
“The Vineyard at Painted Moon” by Susan Mallery. Devastated by a divorce that she admits was inevitable, MacKenzie finds her attempts to move away from the only family and source of employment she has ever known complicated by an unplanned pregnancy.
“The Girl From the Channel Islands” by Jenny Lecoat. After fleeing Vienna, a Jewish woman living in the British Channel Islands is forced to hide in plain site during the German occupation and to survive must depend on her own courage, her community and a soldier she befriends.
“Blink of an Eye, No. 8 (Kendra Michaels)” by Roy & Iris Johansen. Investigator Kendra Michaels teams up with military-trained bodyguard Jessie Mercado and agent-for-hire Adam Lynch in a desperate effort to rescue a famous pop singer who has been kidnapped during a live performance.
“Faithless in Death, No. 52 (In Death)” by J.D. Robb. Investigating a woman whose report about an artist's murder is not adding up, Eve Dallas uncovers a fanatical conspiracy that leads to Dallas's partnership with the FBI. By the best-selling author of Vendetta in Death.
If you would care to reserve any of these titles, give us a call at 846-5482 and have your library card handy! The library is open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday. Can’t make it in when we’re open? Call and ask about our electronic locker system
