Carthage College
Fall Semester Dean’s List
Mira Parker
University of Wisconsin-La Crosse
Fall Semester Dean’s List
David Mngodo, Exercise and Sport Science: Exercise Science Major, Rachel Anderson, Middle Childhood through Early Adolescence Education Major, Emily BonoAnno, Biology Major, Morgan Chadwick, Psychology Major, Kristen Clark, Middle Childhood through Early Adolescence Education Major, Sydney Esse, Public Health and Community Health Education Major, Katelyn Fox, Biology Major, Bryson Girten, Exercise and Sport Science Major, Sydney Hahn, Biology Major, Emma Murray, Accountancy Major, Jack Olver, Middle Childhood through Early Adolescence Education Major, Michael Pilecky, Statistics Major, Alivia Schodin, Middle Childhood through Early Adolescence Education Major, Kathryn Solie, Public Health and Community Health Education Major, Dayna Trimborn, Middle Childhood through Early Adolescence Education Major, Charlie Van Norman, Exercise and Sport Science Major, Austin Westra, Exercise and Sport Science Major, Kayleigh Wheeler, Psychology Major, Seth Williams, Biology Major, Sophia Zilker, Archaeological Studies Major, Lauren Eiselt, Psychology Major Chloe Kepler, Psychology Major
University of Wisconsin-Madison
Fall Semester Graduates
Jake Alexander, Chemistry Major, Tyler Alvarez, Molecular and Cell Biology Major, Julia Atkinson, Biological Systems Engineering Major, Matthew Burazin, Environmental Sciences Major, Isabelle Dreischmeier, Biology Major, Graduated with Highest Distinction, Alexandra Engeldinger, Master of Science-Occupational Therapy, Occupational Therapy, Rosie Hess, Music Education Major, Graduated with Distinction, John Mccloskey, Civil Engineering Major, Robert Mooney, Doctor of Philosophy, Zoology, Meghan Whitehead, Computer Sciences Major
University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh
Fall Semester Honors List
Trent Bachman, Sophomore, Honor Roll, Nicole Fay, Junior, Dean’s List, Jenna Hawk, Senior, Dean’s List, Rachel Hawley, Freshman, Dean’s List Madeline Hilmershausen, Junior, Dean’s List Coral Jerez-Makely, Sophomore, Dean’s List Autumn Jurkowski, Senior, Honor Roll, Nevin Kitzmiller, Senior, Honor Roll, Jared Larson, Sophomore, Honor Roll, Esther Lawrence, Junior, Honor Roll, Autumn Moulton, Senior, Dean’s List, Reagan Nordenstrom, Sophomore, Honor Roll Benjamin Stremer, Senior, Dean’s List, Taylor Wentz, Sophomore, Honor Roll
University of Wisconsin-Platteville
Fall Chancellor’s List
Lexi Baehr, Business Administration, Brandon Westra, Mechanical Engineering
