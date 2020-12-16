The COVID-19 pandemic has taken its toll on high school athletics. It has forced a plethora of cancelations and adjustments.
It was heartbreaking when spring athletes lost their entire season and when football, volleyball, soccer and swimming had to move from the fall to the spring. It has been tough on all those involved.
Because of restrictions, even the sports that are able to compete, are doing so in near-empty gyms and venues. Besides the fans, the group that is also missing from the usual gameday experience are the cheerleaders.
The DeForest cheerleading squad has been unable to perform at games since March and may not get a chance this entire school year.
“It is really hard because our sport is about being positive and being the people who uplift the school and community,” Norski senior Tristan Kreger-Simek said. “It has been really difficult because we haven’t been able to do that. I’m just glad we can do what we can. We can’t do anything about the situation, so we just stay positive.”
Because of constant changing restrictions and guidelines, it has been near impossible for Norski coach Tonia Feldman to make plans for the cheer team.
“Mentally it is difficult because you plan a season and you have to keep canceling those plans,” Feldman said. “We have been trying to plan stuff since March 13 and every time we put something on the calendar it ends up getting cancelled.”
Even for those responsible for being uplifting and positive, this entire situation has been tough.
“I try to stay positive, but sometimes it is hard,” DeForest sophomore Raegan Feldman said. “I’m the type of person who likes to push it to the back of my mind and forget about it, but I know you can’t. It has been really hard for me because cheer is a fun high school experience. Once that gets taken away, you realize how much fun you had doing it. It has been difficult.”
This year’s Norski squad consists of seniors Carleen Snow and Kreger-Simek, juniors Peyton Garnell and Katelyn Meinholz, sophomores Samantha Casper, Ciara Crawford, Raegan Feldman and OIivia Kaminsky along with freshmen Olivia Karls, Maggie Martin and Eliza Volz.
Besides games, the Norski cheer squad has lost a number of their usual in-season competitions.
“It is hard for cheer and dance because we are not as visible as some of the other sports,” Tonia Feldman said. “The student body doesn’t come to a cheer or dance competition, so they don’t see what we put in behind everything they see at a game. They learn material for a game and learn three more routines they put together for the competition season, but nobody goes to see those. They think cheerleaders are just what you see on the sidelines. But, all of our girls will tell you that the competitions are why they are in cheerleading.”
After halting their season in March, the Norskies were finally able to start practicing again in August. But there would be no football games for them to cheer at.
“It was difficult at the beginning when I realized that I may not be able to do any football games my senior year,” Kreger-Simek said. “But it has been nice to have some time with the team and do what we can.”
The Norskies continued to practice outdoors into October. They were able to take advantage of the new turf at Stalder Field for practices.
“I’m thankful we got the chance to practice outdoors,” Tonia Feldman said. “Our girls have stayed positive. We have had 100 percent attendance at practice.”
Unfortunately, because of restrictions the Norskies have not been able to work on stunts.
“We have not been able to stunt since March and the girls really want to be able to do that,” Feldman said.
All was not lost for the DeForest squad, they were able to compete in a cheer competition virtually.
“Doing it virtually was hard because you don’t get the feedback from the crowd like you would being in-person,” Feldman said. “It is easier because you can record it one or two times in order to get a good one, but you don’t get the reaction from the crowd that you would get at a competition.”
The Norskies did make the most of the competition. They took fourth place in the NCA and NDA Virtual Championship in the Game Day Non-Building Division.
Feldman is hopeful the team will be able to compete in more competitions in the spring. The Norskies will likely get a chance to cheer at football games during the alternate spring season.
No matter what happens, Kreger-Simek plans to spend the rest of her senior cheer season staying positive.
“It has not totally set in yet that we may not be able to cheer at any games this year, but we are trying to stay positive,” Kreger-Simek said. “Getting mad or frustrated is not going to help. All we can do is stay positive.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.