By Sharyn Alden
What mysteries have kept your undivided attention from the very first page?
Did a favorite story keep you up at night thinking about hidden clues to solving a mystery? How
about cliff-hangers, easy- to-root-for characters, or a storyline that simply grabbed you from the
get-go and wouldn’t let go?
David Benjamin knows a good mystery when he sees one. That comes from a long list of books
he’s authored including his beloved Jim Otis’ Wisconsin-based mystery series. Additionally, he
has facilitated workshops for mystery writers.
In Paris, where he spends time, he has held a writing discussion with the British National Union
of Journalists and a writing workshop at the American Library in Paris.
On January 12, Deforest Library participants will hear Benjamin ‘decode’ the key elements
needed to make a mystery great. Take notes for when you’re reading your next mystery.
Benjamin will share how writers keep you guessing as the plot unfolds, and how well-placed
clues educate, entertain, and enlighten mystery sleuths of all calibers.
“Writing a good story, especially putting together a thriller or mystery, is like solving a series of
problems, in which language, science, geography, law, imagination and the unexpected are all
jumbled together,” he said
About the Author
Benjamin has won seventeen literary awards from five different judging organizations — in
genres that range from mystery and crime to romantic comedy and historical fiction.
A typical working writer, Benjamin has had stints as editor of a weekly newspaper, the Mansfield (Mass.) News, where he earned nine awards for excellence in journalism, and as editor of Tokyo Journal, which led to his authorship of SUMO: A Thinking Fan’s Guide to Japan’s National Sport, which has been continuously in print since 1990.
After the death of his literary agent of more than twenty years, Benjamin in 2019 assembled a
team of designers, illustrators, editors and other publishing professionals to launch his own imprint, Last Kid Books.
He has also written more than two thousand essays. A collection of these pieces, Almost Killed
by a Train of Thought, was the first Last Kid Books title and winner of the Independent Press
Awards 2019 Best Essay Collection. His short prose has appeared in publications that include the
New York Times, Los Angeles Times, San Francisco Chronicle, Chicago Tribune, Philadelphia
Inquirer, The Japan Times and the Wisconsin State Journal.
Writer & Publisher
The author started his first novel in elementary school, reading chapters aloud to his classmates
at St. Mary’s School in Tomah, Wisconsin. He adapted some of those experiences in his memoir,
The Life and Times of the Last Kid Picked (Random House, 2002).
His publishing imprint — Last Kid Books (lastkidbooks.com) — pays homage to Benjamin’s
first published fictionalized account of his life growing up in small town Wisconsin at
midcentury.
Today, he draws ideas from a lifetime of living and traveling throughout the world as well as
stories gleaned from his own backyard. Some of his well-drawn characters may be found
charting paths through Wisconsin mysteries, page-turners he expertly brings to life.
He noted. “I’m still doing what I discovered, as a sort of vocation, in grade school. From that
moment, I’ve always believed that stories are the clues to solving the riddles of life.”
Key Ingredients
Ask Benjamin what elements are essential to plot out a good mystery, and he has a ready
response. “You can write a mystery without a murder,” he said, “but the following three M’s will typically be in place.”
Maguffin — Coined by Alfred Hitchcock, a maguffin is an item that motivates characters,
creates conflict and propels the plot.
Moriarty — The elusive, brilliant and dangerous mastermind.
Marlowe — This is a flawed but stubborn sleuth who won’t let go. Think Sam Spade, Philip
Marlowe, Jim Rockford.
Benjamin’s mysteries, including Skulduggery in the Latin Quarter, Black Dragon, Jailbait, and
Bastard’s Bluff and — most recently — Woman Trouble — exploit these ingredients, plus a punch of humor.
James Fallows, of The Atlantic magazine calls the thriller, Black Dragon, “A genuine page-
turner, full of enough action, suspense, sly humor, and sharp, cultural insights….an enjoyable, and provocative book.”
“There is an irony to this idea of boiling down the murder mystery to three bullet points, because
that’s a formula,” said Benjamin.
He noted that the elements of maguffin, moriarty and marlowe are merely the basis for an infinite range of variations. Using examples from his own mysteries, as well as the work of other writers, he offers insights into the creative possibilities of the genre.
He added, “No matter what book you read, beyond all else, it should be fun. When you
discuss it later, just thinking about that story should still have that intangible residue of pleasure.”
