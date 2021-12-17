To say my recent weeks are a whirlwind is like saying Dorothy and Toto got caught in a little breeze. On Halloween, I was a happy paraprofessional at the Medford Area Middle School and undergoing some changes at home. I reached out to a friend for advice on updating my resume. Scott Peterson called and three weeks later I said good-bye to my hometown of 20 years.
This month is the start of newspaper career 3.0. It’s also the start of hometown 3.0.
Newspaper brat might describe my childhood as my parents edited and published the Loyal Tribune-Record-Gleaner from around the time of my accidental birth until their retirement in the 1990s. Dad is almost 92 and still writing his Over the Back Fence column.
The best part of being a newspaper brat was tagging along to newspaper conventions, meetings, or social gatherings. I’m thrilled to accept a job with a legacy to those greatest generation publishers and editors. Some of those Madison-area journalists were mentors in my life. They were uncles who could teach a lesson while telling amazing stories from their lives.
Trips to Madison were special. We anticipated the puns on the ABS billboard, and then strained eyes for the first capitol sighting. I once took every hourly tour offered at the capitol on a day when Dad came down for a hearing. I was the first kid on my block with a University of Wisconsin band shirt and hockey jersey.
One thing which amazed me about those community journalists was how each one felt the towns they served were the best. They might grumble about a recent city council vote or other local issue, but before long, the stories turned to the latest economic development triumph or championship won by the school. Pride in the people and places is at the heart of community journalism. I look forward to telling the stories of why this is the best community to live and work.
I moved to Medford for hometown 2.0 and the Medford Star-News in 2002. In almost 13 years there I earned a National Newspaper Association first place award for education-related journalism and four WNA first place awards for photography and community service in those years. Awards are great, but the laughs and tears you share with your neighbors to get them is what matters. I look forward to hearing and telling those DeForest and Windsor stories too.