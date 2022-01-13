Library calendar mberglund mberglund Author email Jan 13, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Library hours are Sundays from 1:00 – 5:00 p.m., Monday — Thursday: 9:00 a.m. — 8:00 p.m. and Friday & Saturday: 9:00 a.m. — 5:00 p.m.Find more information about these events and others on the library website: www.deforestlibrary.orgFriday, Jan. 14• STEAMing into the Weekend at 9:00 a.m. on Facebook• Dragonwood Readers discuss Anxious People at 9:30 a.m. at the DeForest Area Community & Senior Center and on ZoomMonday, Jan. 17• Story Hour at 9:15 a.m. and 10:00 a.m. in the Children’s Room. Registration required.• Monday Matinee at 1:00 p.m. in the Community Room• Teen Games D&D at 3:30 p.m. in the Community Room and on Zoom• DAPL Photography Group at 6:00 p.m. on Zoom• Time for Bed! at 7:00 p.m. on FacebookTuesday, Jan. 18• Tiny Tot Time at 9:15 a.m., 10:00 a.m., and 11:00 a.m. in the Children’s Room. Registration required.• Qigong In-Person at 9:30 a.m. in the Community Room• Qigong at 9:30 a.m. on Facebook• Checked Out Crew at 3:30 p.m. in the Teen Area• Build It Club at 3:30 p.m. in the Children’s RoomWednesday, Jan. 19• Wiggles & Giggles at 9:15 a.m. in the Children’s Room. Registration required.• PHMCD Free Covid-19 Vaccine Clinic 12:30 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. in the Community Room• Workshop Wednesday at 1:00 p.m.• Sew Yourself a Mug Rug at 1:00 p.m. or 5:30 p.m. Registration required.• Wahoo! It’s Wednesday! at 3:30 p.m. on Instagram• Winter Virtual Paint Night at 6:30 p.m. on ZoomThursday, Jan. 20• The Workshop @ Home at 9:00 a.m. on Facebook• Story Hour at 9:15 a.m. and 10:00 a.m. in the Children’s Room. Registration required.• Bonus Winter Qigong at 9:30 a.m. in the Classroom• Teen Games D&D at 3:30 p.m. in the Community Room and on Zoom• Exploratory at 3:30 p.m. in the Children’s Room• Whimsical Bookworms discuss Migrations at 6:30 p.m. in the Community Room and on Zoom Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save mberglund Author email Follow mberglund Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Brother, officers testify in Halderson case Halderson trial begins Four named from fatal crash Dane County Board rejects push to end COVID-19 mask mandate Dane squad struck during traffic stop Latest e-Edition DeForest Times-Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW!