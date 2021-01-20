Coming off their only loss of the season to Lake Mills, the DeForest girls basketball team got back to winning last week. The Norskies picked up a pair of lopsided victories.
On Jan. 11, the Lady Norskies used a total team effort to down host Milton 73-52.
“We wanted to make it a full court game and control the tempo throughout the game,” DeForest coach Jerry Schwenn. “We continue to get good offensive play out of our point guard position, with Rylan Oberg and Maci Bartels splitting that responsibility. I love to see that everyone scored in the game.”
DeForest was just as impressive at Janesville Parker on Jan. 13. The Norskies cruised to a 75-32 victory.
“Our ability to change defenses and get in the passing lanes, really opened up our transition game,” Schwenn said. “Scoring 24 transition points is outstanding. It is a credit to the girls for being able to adapt and apply things we talk about with film, because we can’t work on it live in our practices. This game was a good display of how unselfish we play. It was a good team win.”
The wins pushed DeForest to 5-1 overall.
This Saturday, the Lady Norskies will travel to Hartford for a 6 p.m. contest. They will then play at Watertown Luther Prep at 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 26.
DeForest 73 Milton 52
The Norskies did most of their damage in the first half, when they erupted for 44 points.
Jaelyn Derlein hit three three-pointers in the first half and helped DeForest take a 44-31 halftime lead.
The Lady Norskies added to their lead in the second half with a 29-21 surge.
Grace Roth had an outstanding game for the Norskies. She finished with a team-high 14 points and 10 rebounds.
Derlein finished the game with 13 points, while Aspin Kelliher contributed 10.
“Aspin gave us energy in the second half and really has the ability to be a playmaker for us,” Schwenn said.
The Norskies got four assists and four steals from Rylan Oberg.
Saige Radke paced the Red Hawks with 14 points, while Kelly Hanauska added 10.
DeForest 75 Parker 32
Once again, the Norskies dominated the first half and never let up.
DeForest’s defense limited the Vikings to 12 points in the first half and the Norskies led 49-12 at halftime.
The Norskies added to their lead in the second half with a 26-20 outburst.
Oberg led the way with 14 points, while Roth chipped in 13. Natalie Compe contributed nine points in the win.
The Lady Norskies’ Mya Pickhardt grabbed a team-high six rebounds, while Roth had five. Kelliher dished out a team-best six assists and led the defense with seven steals.
Paisley Booth was the only Viking to score in double figures. She finished with 10 points.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.