The DeForest boys golf team closed out the regular season by hosting Portage at Lake Windsor Country Club on May 19.
The Norskies made the most of their final time on their home course this season, as they knocked off the visiting Warriors 204-216.
DeForest’s Ethan Prusakiewicz was the lone golfer to break 50. He came away with a 46.
Mason Kuluvar was second for the Norskies with a 50.
Dean Rupert and Blake Edge both fired a 54 to round out the team score for DeForest.
The Norskies’ Peyton Laufenberg shot a 58, but it did not factor into the team score.
Jeremy Janisch and Braeden Scheibach both shot a 52 to pace Portage, while Mitchell Butson and Chase Beckett had rounds of 55 and 57, respectively.
DeForest’s Junior Varsity was led by a 48 from Luis Salazar, while Alexander Gardner and Spencer Herranz fired a 55 and 61, respectively.