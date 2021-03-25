The DeForest girls swim team hit the road for a seventh time during the alternate spring season last week. The Norskies traveled to Jefferson for a triple dual with the Eagles and Oregon.
The Lady Norskies put together a dominating performance and defeated both teams.
DeForest dunked the Eagles 114-56 and downed the Panthers 112-56.
“It was a good night for us both individually and as a team,” DeForest coach Matt Engelhardt said. “We had some big team wins and also several very encouraging times as we head into the last few weeks of the season. I’m still trying out a few different relay combinations before sectionals so it was nice to see them perform so well.”
The Norskies had a strong start to the night. They had Carly Oosterhof, Jenna Willis, Joss Hoffman and Ava Boehning win the 200-yard medley relay with their time of 1 minute, 56.40 seconds.
DeForest’s Jessica Camarato, Jillian Starin, Danika Tyler and Maddie Chrisinger added a fourth-place finish (2:10.77) in the 200 medley relay.
The Lady Norskies’ Olivia Miller (2:07.26) followed with a victory in the 200 freestyle. Gabby Pertzborn (third, 2:10.88) and Sarah Hill (fifth, 2:29.03) added to DeForest’s point total in the event.
“Olivia Miller had a big win in another close 200 freestyle race,” Engelhardt said. “She’s been swimming that event a lot this season out of necessity for the team and I’m happy with how she’s been racing.”
Hoffman (2:21.98) recorded a third straight win for the Norskies in the 200 individual medley. Valarie Berkley (2:39.43) and Tyler (2:41.35) finished back-to-back in fifth and sixth place, respectively.
The win streak grew to four after a great performance by Boehning (:25.35) in the 50 freestyle. Willis (:27.49) came away with third place, while Starin (:30.29) was seventh.
The Norskies had their streak snapped in the 100 butterfly, but Berkley (1:09.12) and Camarato (1:11.49) placed third and fourth, respectively. Tyler (1:12.89) added a sixth-place finish.
Boehning (:55.35) got DeForest back on the winning track in the 100 freestyle, while Oosterhof (:57.10) and Miller (:57.94) were third and fourth, respectively.
“Ava Boehning had a nice night swimming season-bests in both the 50 and 100 freestyle,” Engelhardt said. “It was against some pretty good competition that we expect to see at sectionals too, so that was nice. “
The Lady Norskies had Hoffman (5:38.64) and Pertzborn (5:54.83) sweep the top two spots in the 500 freestyle. Chrisinger (6:38.15) came in fifth.
“Joss Hoffman had a big night individually winning both of her races and getting a new lifetime-best in the IM and a season-best in 500 freestyle,” Engelhardt said.
DeForest’s foursome of Oosterhof, Willis, Miller and Boehning won the 200 freestyle relay (1:46.30), while Starin, Berkley, Pertzborn and Chrisinger were fourth (1:57.55).
Oosterhof (1:03.94) and Camarato (1:08.35) placed second and third, respectively, in the 100 backstroke. Hill (1:16.98) came away with sixth place.
Wills (1:11.55) had the final individual win for the Norskies in the 100 breaststroke. Starin (seventh, 1:27.97) and Samantha Casper (ninth, 1:35.50) also swam in the event.
The Lady Norskies closed out the night with a win in the 400 freestyle relay. Miller, Hoffman, Pertzborn and Camarato had a winning time of 4:03.22, while Tyler, Berkley, Chrisinger and Hill were third (4:23.29).
The Norskies closed out their regular season schedule this past Tuesday with a dual in Lodi. A recap will be in next week’s times tribune.
The WIAA has set up a postseason series for the alternate spring season. DeForest will be at the Jefferson Sectional on at 11 a.m. March 30. The sectional will also include Edgerton, Jefferson, McFarland, Monona Grove and Oregon.
The state meet will take place April 6 at the Waukesha South High School Natatorium.
