The DeForest boys lacrosse team was unable to pick up its first win of the season after dropping three more games last week.
In their lone home game of the week, the Norskies fell 20-6 to visiting Sauk Prairie on May 25.
DeForest played a pair of games in Sun Prairie last Saturday. The Norskies were tripped up 12-8 by Janesville and were shutout by Sun Prairie 13-0.
No state were available on the games.
The loss dropped DeForest to 0-13-1 overall and 0-9 in the Big Badger.
The Norskies will close out the regular season at Eastside at 5 p.m. on June 2.