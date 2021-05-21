In their lone match last week, the DeForest boys golf team fell 165-208 to host Mount Horeb at Norski Golf Club on May 12.
Ethan Prusakeiwicz was the only Norski to break 50. He finished his round with a 47.
The Norskies got a 50 from Dean Rupert, while Peyton Laufenberg shot a 55.
Colin Murray turned in a 56 for his round to round out the team score for DeForest, while Andrew Murray shot a 60.
Mount Horeb’s Alex Sutter led all golfers with a 38, while teammate Ethan Wittmann garnered a 41. Jack Whaley, Carter Lange and Nathan Albrecht each finished with a 43.
The Vikings also came away with the win, 181-206, at the Junior Varsity level.
Blake Edge led DeForest with a 46, while Luis Salazar and Max Acker both came away with a 53. Spencer Heranz closed out the team score with a 54.
The Norskies will close out the regular season on May 19. They will host Portage at Lake Windsor Country Club at 1 p.m.