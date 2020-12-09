The DeForest boys cross country team added to its long list of accomplishments during the 2020 season by earning academic all-state honors.
The Wisconsin Cross Country Coaches Association recently handed out its academic all-state awards for individuals and teams and the Norskies were recognized.
Academic all-state award winners are awarded to individuals who qualify for the WIAA State cross country meet and have a cumulative grade point average (GPA) of 3.4 or higher on a 4.0 scale. Teams earn academic all-state by taking the average of the top five GPA’s on any WIAA State cross country qualifying team.
Isaiah Bauer, Korbin Eisler, Caleb Ekezie, Jackson Grabowski, Matthew Vander Meer and Ferris Wolf were recognized for the Norskies. They had an average GPA of 3.898.
DeForest had a remarkable season this fall. After a strange regular season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Norskies put together an impressive postseason run.
The Norskies easily beat out Dodgeville, 54-79, to win the WIAA Division 1 subsectional they hosted.
DeForest followed it up by winning the Portage Sectional by two points, 37-39, over Onalaska to advance to state.
The Norskies earned their first trip to state as a team since 1999.
At the state meet, DeForest finished with 2333 points to finish in 11th place.
