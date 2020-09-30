The DeForest boys and girls cross country teams put together solid runs at the Deerfield/Cambridge quadrangular last Saturday.
The Norski boys turned in an outstanding score of 43 to place second behind Shorewood (29) but ahead of Deerfield/Cambridge (69) and Waunakee (90).
“It was a great meet for the guys,” DeForest boys coach Joe Parker said. “The competition gave our boys the chance to really find out what they are capable of.”
Shorewood dominated the girls race with a perfect score of 15. Waunakee was second with 50 points, while the Lady Norskies were third with 77.
The DeForest boys were paced by the brother duo of Isaiah and Elijah Bauer. They finished back-to-back in fourth and fifth place, respectively. Isaiah finished the race in 17 minutes, 48.17 seconds, while Elijah was right behind at 17:49.48.
Shorewood had Nathan Cumberbatch (17:02.13) and Adam O’Connor (17:47.26) claim first and third place, respectively. Deerfield/Cambridge’s Zach Huffman (17:21.79) was the runner-up.
Caleb Ekezie was the only other Norski to finish in the top 10. He was ninth after clocking in at 18:18.09.
“Isaiah responded well up front and Eli and Caleb ran really tough on the back half of the course to move up all race,” Parker said.
The Norskies’ Matthew Vander Meer (18:27.50) worked his way to 11th place, while Jackson Grabowski (18:31.95) placed 14th to close out the team score.
“Matthew continued to see the benefits of the offseason with a 20-second PR,” Parker said.
Also running in the race for DeForest was Korbin Eisler (19th18:45.53), Ferris Wolf (23rd, 19:18.67), Dylan King (29th, 19:39.78), Rogitha Luecke (32nd, 20:17.13), Joe Huber (33rd, 20:17.85), Rhett Parker (34th, 20:19.04), Bryce Morauske (36th, 20:28.85), Malik Victorine (39th, 21:04.29), Mason Kuluvar (44th, 21:23.57), Dominic Morand-Rivers (49th, 21:45.25), Alex Armstrong (51st, 21:59.07), Caden Herrick (57th, 22:40.66), Alex Bodie (64th, 23:34.19), Reid Morauske (70th, 24:29.55), Dean Wink (75th, 25:22.60), Hunter Kubasik (79th, 27:42.31), Kaden Simpson (82nd, 21:44.84) and Bradley Altenberger-Kuper (83rd, 42:26.49).
“We had 20 of our 23 guys earn season-best times and nine of those 20 had lifetime-bests,” Parker said. “With continued improvement, it will be pretty special to see what this team can do at the end of the year.”
On the girls’ side, Shorewood earned the perfect score after Bella Lozier (19:29.0), Annika Elliott (20:09.44), Addie Kemp (20:49.99), Louisa Fowler (20:58.86) and Grace Optekar (21:17.96) claimed the top five spots.
Logan Peters was the only Lady Norski to place in the top 10. She worked her way to seventh place after finishing the course in 22:10.92.
DeForest had the trio of Carleen Snow (23:22.20), Erica Bodden (23:31.02) and Rylan Oberg (23:38.49) place 17th, 18th and 19th, respectively.
Maddie Martin (26th, 24:40.03) was the fifth and final scoring runner for the Lady Norskies.
DeForest also had Grace Roth (29th, 25:03.65), Stacy Kipkoskei (30th, 25:06.01), Eden Blader (33rd, 25:15.74), Lucy Manzetti (35th, 25:24.17), Maci Bartels (37th, 25:24.59), Quinn Aulik (40th, 26:37.01), Lauren Anderson (41st, 26:40.86), Amber Beckman (47th, 27:51.58), Gabriela Pertzborn (50th, 28:07.85), Isabel Bauer (51st, 28:20.63), Olivia Titel (53rd, 28:46.05), Sydni Mell (54th, 28:56.85), Heidi Schwertfeger (56th, 30:08.17), Narianna Tagura (57th, 30:23.53), Stella Bieri (59th, 30:44.46), Riley Herrick (60th, 32:26.33), Emalia Reiche (61st, 32:26.54), Bethany Peifer (62nd, 33:47.06) and Mya Spring (63rd, 33:57.94) run in the race.
DeForest will host a meet at noon this Saturday. The list of participating teams includes Beaver Dam, Edgewood and Sauk Prairie.
