With a roster led by six seniors, including four who competed in last year’s sectional meet, the DeForest boys golf team had a lot of high hopes heading into the 2020 season. But, the COVID-19 pandemic wiped out the season.
“The 2020 season was one that had great expectations,” DeForest coach Scott Siemion said. “Players spent their off-season preparing for a run to the 2020 state tournament, but never got the chance to showcase their hard work. Players never gave up on their dreams of competing until we ran out of time. It also taught us all to never take our opportunities for granted and even though the glass is half empty, it is still half full.”
Last season, the Norskies placed fourth behind Waunakee (307), Mount Horeb (319) and Reedsburg (340) at the Badger North Conference Meet with a 358.
Waunakee claimed the overall Badger North crown with 46.5 points, followed by Mount Horeb (43.5), Reedsburg (34.5), DeForest (21.5), Portage (20.5), Baraboo (20), Beaver Dam (17.5) and Sauk Prairie (12).
The Norskies hosted a WIAA Division 1 regional in 2019 and advanced to the sectional. They finished third behind Sun Prairie (324) and Oregon (33) with a 346.
DeForest had its season come to an end with an eighth-place finish at the Mukwonago Sectional.
The Norskies’ strong 2020 senior class included Evan Ridd, Dexter Cruse, Jack Creger, Michael Buchanon, Sam Galvin and Joe Brethouwer.
“These six seniors left a strong legacy of hard work and showed our underclassmen how golf passion can be fuel for future success,” Siemion said.
Galvin and Brethouwer were both four-year varsity players for DeForest.
“They have been around the program for what seems like forever,” Siemion said. “They both made each other better golfers by their constant challenges, fun verbal barbs and supportive friendship. These are two high character men who we will miss. They were going to have great senior seasons.”
Brethouwer led the Norskies during the 2019 postseason. He placed eighth at the regional and 24th at the sectional.
“Joe could be found at the course either practicing on the range, working in the pro shop or showing Sam how to catch a fish or two,” Siemion said. “Joe was also ready to show he could help lead our team to the state tournament.”
Galvin placed 15th at the regional and 44th at the sectional.
“He worked extremely hard to not only become a very good golfer, but a great ambassador for the game,” Siemion said. “Sam will continue to improve and will add his name to the long list of accomplished DeForest alumni spread across the country.”
Buchanan finished 10th at the regional and 44th at the sectional last season.
“Michael was ready for a breakout season giving us great depth and the ability to post a very low score,” Siemion said.
Creger, who was a three-year varsity player, was 30th at regionals and 39th at sectionals as a junior.
“Jack chose to graduate early and begin his life after high school once the season was in jeopardy,” Siemion said.
Ridd and Cruse were in line for varsity spots for the first time this spring.
“Evan and Dexter were looking to break into the top five,” Siemion said. “They each played a valuable part in our program over their careers, contributing at both the varsity and J.V. levels.”
With the loss of the six seniors, the Norskies will have a new-look roster next season, but Siemion is excited to see what they can do.
“The lost spring took away many opportunities for our athletes, but it also gave them a unique perspective on competitive athletics, team importance and friendship,” Siemion said. “We had lessons that takes many of us a lifetime to gain.”
