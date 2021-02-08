As “locals,” recall the DeForest dump, now so beautifully re-created into Veterans Park? Recall having your leather shoes re-soled by George Hustad, next to Landmark? Recall the Co-op Mill, smelling like grain with molasses, and the coffee pot always on? If you recall any of these memories, you are an “old-timer,” not just a local. We are both locals and old-timers
DeForest and Windsor are at a critical time. We citizens live as one community; it is time that the boards do the same. As “historical permanent decisions” continue to be made within our villages, we wish to respectably ask that our boards address two extremely important projects.
We are admiring and supporting Windsor’s improvements to our Windsor hamlet. As an old 1950’s paperboy, you make me cherish every one of these customers – Rortvedt, Knudson, Zierman, Parr, Quitzo, and Schwebs along with our old Bentley Hall, Mel Olson’s Grocery, Otis the barber, and the Paula McAllen-run post office of the 1950’s – in the buildings to be razed. Great families in Windsor’s past.
Avoiding an error of omission: our joint community center – band-aided by DeForest, Vienna, and Windsor – serves so ably through its staff and is lovingly administered by its very able board. However, it is time. Time to design and build a well-located appealing new community center. Our current center has been a blessing, but it is time to replace. Financing rates are historically low. We need a new and modern DeForest-Windsor Community Center.
Avoiding this error of omission: our citizens live in one community. When Bonnie and I go for a drive, Bonnie is constantly asking, “Are we in DeForest or Windsor?” Proves the point, as do the School District, Fire Department, EMS – where we operate as one. We need to be ONE – Village of DeForest-Windsor. 2021 has been called the Year of Unity by many. Let us make it so.
Look at the plain facts supporting DeForest-Windsor merger:
Equalized value would be $2,500,000,000 and growing. By way of comparison, Waunakee is $2,150,000,000.
Population would be 19,500 people and growing. In Dane County, who would be bigger? Madison, Sun Prairie, and Fitchburg. Smaller are Middleton, Stoughton, Verona and Waunakee!
Imagine what the 4th largest Dane County community would accomplish with retailers.
Tax rates easily maintained.
Anyone – everyone – when looking at our two communities -- sees them functioning as one village.
Fun to live here. We are a blessed community.
Dwight & Bonnie Ziegler, DeForest
