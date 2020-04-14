COVID-19 continues to rage on keeping everyone ‘safe at home’. I heard on the news this week that the popular Syttende Mai Festival at Stoughton has been cancelled for this year due to the pandemic. What a shame for the people of Stoughton and all the folks who usually flock to Stoughton every spring to celebrate the Norwegian Independence Day.
This is truly a ‘community festival’. I have been to a number of their celebrations and it is like everyone in the Stoughton community is working to keep Syttende Mai the best celebration there is, celebrating their Norwegian heritage.
Every year there is a different Syttende Mai King and Queen who reign over the festivities. They lead off the Children’s Parade on Saturday and Sunday’s Grand Parade, and attend most of the events held during the three day celebration. Back in 1985 the King and Queen rode in my car over the special weekend.
I bought a new Dodge 600 convertible a few months before the celebration and Molly and I attended a Dane County Press Association Meeting one evening. The co-publisher of the Stoughton Courier-Hub, Dick Anderson, came up and talked to us that evening. He said he was on the Syttende Mai planning committee and he thought our white convertible would sure look good as the lead car for the King and Queen in that year’s parades. The car would be kept in his garage when it was not carrying the royal couple. We would have to leave the car at his house Friday night or Saturday morning and could pick it up after the parade Sunday afternoon.
We agreed to loan the car to them for the weekend and dropped it off at Anderson’s house Friday evening. We were not in Stoughton on Saturday and a light rain fell off and on during the whole day.
On Sunday morning, I got a phone call from Dick Anderson. I could tell from the first few words out of his mouth that something had happened to the car. He said that a light mist was threatening for Saturday afternoon’s Children’s Parade so he stopped at a store and picked up a box of garbage bags. Before the parade started they put the top down and placed the bags over the interior of the car. This worked perfectly and after the parade they put the top back up and he parked it in the garage overnight.
On Sunday morning it looked like it was not going to rain so he went out and put the top down before heading to his spot at the head of the parade route. As the top was settling into the back well he heard a muffled “pop”. Then he remembered he had not taken the box of trash bags out of the back well of the convertible. He brought the top back up and discovered the back window had exploded—the well was filled with small window pieces. He assured me that the damage would be covered by insurance.
That year’s King was the owner of the American Family Insurance Agency in Stoughton and he had purchased the policy which would cover any property damage. They would make the claim Monday morning and let me know when the window could be replaced.
On Monday morning, Anderson called and said the claim had been filed and they found out there was only one shop in Madison that did this special job. It was a small shop on the east side of Madison just a block off East Washington Avenue down by the Madison East Shopping Center. They called the owner of the upholstery shop and he said that he would order the top and I could call to set up an appointment with him.
I can’t remember for sure, but I think the shop was called Paul’s Upholstery. It was a one-man operation. He had two or three Nash Metropolitan cars in his lot that he said he would loan out to people while he did their upholstery work. It took him about an hour to install the window and it was excellent work. The man knew what he was doing.
I had that Dodge convertible for about four years. It was one of my favorite cars . . . Lots of good top-down rides in the country. And I could always brag about the King and Queen of Syttende Mai riding in it during the special weekend festival.
