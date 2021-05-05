The DeForest prep baseball team jumped right into the condensed 2021 season with four games last week.
The Norskies opened the season with back-to-back games against Badger North Conference rival Baraboo.
In the season opener on April 27, host Baraboo knocked off DeForest 8-7 in 10 innings.
The Norskies got revenge on April 29 with a 12-2 triumph over the Thunderbirds in five innings.
Last Saturday, the Norskies hosted Fort Atkinson in a doubleheader. DeForest came away with wins of 19-12 and 16-14.
The Norskies will be at home on May 6. They will host Beaver Dam at 5 p.m.
DeForest will host Portage at 5 p.m. on May 11.
Baraboo 8 DeForest 7
The Norskies held three leads in the game, but Baraboo rallied for the extra-innings win.
DeForest took its first lead, 2-1, with a pair of runs in the top of the third. They scored two more in the top of the sixth to go up 4-2.
With the game tied at 4, DeForest scored three runs in the top of the eighth inning and looked to be headed toward a victory.
However, the Thunderbirds tied the game in the bottom of the eighth and scored the winning run in the ninth.
Brogan Hicks went 2-for-4 with two RBIs to lead DeForest at the plate, while Mason Kirchberg had two hits and two runs scored.
Easton Snow took the loss on the mound.
DeForest 12 Baraboo 2
Josh Jansen led the way for the Norskies in their first win of the season. At the plate, he was 2-for-4 with a home run, two runs scored and three RBIs. He also picked up the pitching win.
DeForest’s Justin Hausser finished the game with two hits, two RBIs and three runs, while Gabe Kennedy added two hits. Hicks came away with three runs and a double.
Jansen ended the game early with a two-run home run in the bottom of the fifth.
DeForest 19 Fort Atkinson 12
Kirchberg paced DeForest in the first game of the double header. He came away with four hits, three RBIs and two runs.
Jansen, Parker Holmes and Rhett Parker each had two hits for the Norskies. They combined for five RBIs and nine runs.
Holmes earned the pitching victory. He had a strikeout and didn’t walk a batter in five innings of work.
DeForest 16 Fort Atkinson 14
Jansen had the hot bat in the second game against Fort Atkinson. He was 4-for-5 batting with three RBIS and two runs.
Tyler Ebel finished the game 2-for-4 with three RBIs and two runs, while Logan Engeseth was 2-for-3 with two runs and an RBI.
Kellen Grall pitched the first four innings for DeForest and had two strikeouts and three walks. Engeseth got the save.
