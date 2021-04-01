The Library staff welcomes patrons to visit, use the computers, and check out materials.
Library hours are Sundays from 1:00 – 5:00 p.m., Monday — Thursday: 9:00 a.m. — 8:00 p.m. and Friday & Saturday: 9:00 a.m. — 5:00 p.m.
Curbside pickup will continue to be offered. The book drops are also open for returns. See the website for details at www.deforestlibrary.org
Thursday, April 1
• The Workshop @ Home at 9:00 a.m. on Facebook
Friday, April 2
• STEAMing into the Weekend at 9:00 a.m. on Facebook
• Teen Games Boredom Busters at 3:00 p.m. on Zoom
Monday, April 5
• Online Story Hour at 10:00 on Facebook
• Teen Games D & D at 3:00 p.m. on Zoom
• Virtual Exploratory at 5:00 p.m. on Facebook
• Time for Bed at 7:00 p.m. on Facebook
Tuesday, April 6
• Qigong – Tuesday at 9:30 a.m. on Facebook
• Music & Trivia presented by Ben Pernick at 6:30 p.m. on Facebook
Wednesday, April 7
• Online Tiny Tot Time at 10:00 a.m. on Facebook
• Short & Sweet Qi gong at 1:00 p.m. on Facebook
• Workshop Wednesday at 1:00 p.m.
• Wahoo! It’s Wednesday! (teen) at 3:30 p.m. on Instagram
Music & Trivia! Performed by Ben Pernick
Tuesday, April 6 at 6:30 p.m. on Zoom
Test your musical smarts! In this entertaining and engaging program, musician Ben Pernick combines live performances, fun facts, and trivia based on hits through the ages.
There’ll be tunes from Broadway, television, artist retrospectives, and even a “Musical Road Trip” with state and city trivia.
Join us on Zoom for an evening of musical fun! Sponsored by a grant from Beyond the Page and Madison Community Foundation.
Books in a Box: Lutie Stearns and Wisconsin’s Traveling Libraries
Presented by Stuart Stotts
Thursday, April 8 at 6:00 p.m. on Zoom
Help us celebrate National Library Week with the true story of Lutie Stearns!
Lutie established hundreds of traveling libraries in Wisconsin.
Her mission of sharing books brought her to North Woods lumber camps, to farming communities, and to industrial centers throughout the state.
Despite a devastating stutter, she gave thousands of book talks and became a famous public speaker. Lutie emerged as a passionate advocate for literacy, a Progressive political activist, a campaigner for women’s rights, and an astute community organizer.
Everyone who participates in this program will receive a copy of Books in a Box, thanks to our presenter and author, Stuart Stotts.
Sponsored by a grant from Beyond the Page and Madison Community Foundation.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.