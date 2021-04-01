The Library staff welcomes patrons to visit, use the computers, and check out materials.

Library hours are Sundays from 1:00 – 5:00 p.m., Monday — Thursday: 9:00 a.m. — 8:00 p.m. and Friday & Saturday: 9:00 a.m. — 5:00 p.m.

Curbside pickup will continue to be offered. The book drops are also open for returns. See the website for details at www.deforestlibrary.org

Thursday, April 1

• The Workshop @ Home at 9:00 a.m. on Facebook

Friday, April 2

• STEAMing into the Weekend at 9:00 a.m. on Facebook

• Teen Games Boredom Busters at 3:00 p.m. on Zoom

Monday, April 5

• Online Story Hour at 10:00 on Facebook

• Teen Games D & D at 3:00 p.m. on Zoom

• Virtual Exploratory at 5:00 p.m. on Facebook

• Time for Bed at 7:00 p.m. on Facebook

Tuesday, April 6

• Qigong – Tuesday at 9:30 a.m. on Facebook

• Music & Trivia presented by Ben Pernick at 6:30 p.m. on Facebook

Wednesday, April 7

• Online Tiny Tot Time at 10:00 a.m. on Facebook

• Short & Sweet Qi gong at 1:00 p.m. on Facebook

• Workshop Wednesday at 1:00 p.m.

• Wahoo! It’s Wednesday! (teen) at 3:30 p.m. on Instagram

Music & Trivia! Performed by Ben Pernick

Tuesday, April 6 at 6:30 p.m. on Zoom

Test your musical smarts! In this entertaining and engaging program, musician Ben Pernick combines live performances, fun facts, and trivia based on hits through the ages.

There’ll be tunes from Broadway, television, artist retrospectives, and even a “Musical Road Trip” with state and city trivia.

Join us on Zoom for an evening of musical fun! Sponsored by a grant from Beyond the Page and Madison Community Foundation.

Books in a Box: Lutie Stearns and Wisconsin’s Traveling Libraries

Presented by Stuart Stotts

Thursday, April 8 at 6:00 p.m. on Zoom

Help us celebrate National Library Week with the true story of Lutie Stearns!

Lutie established hundreds of traveling libraries in Wisconsin.

Her mission of sharing books brought her to North Woods lumber camps, to farming communities, and to industrial centers throughout the state.

Despite a devastating stutter, she gave thousands of book talks and became a famous public speaker. Lutie emerged as a passionate advocate for literacy, a Progressive political activist, a campaigner for women’s rights, and an astute community organizer.

Everyone who participates in this program will receive a copy of Books in a Box, thanks to our presenter and author, Stuart Stotts.

Sponsored by a grant from Beyond the Page and Madison Community Foundation.

