The DeForest boys and girls cross country teams were on the run for the first time this season on Aug. 26. The Norskies competed in the Milwaukee River Invite hosted by Shorewood.
The DeForest girls came away with third place in Division 1 after registering 97 team points. Whitefish Bay (41) and Homestead (62) claimed the top two spots.
“It was refreshing to be able to race in mostly normal conditions,” Norski girls coach Chris Smith said. “It’s so early and we have a number of runners who are inexperienced, so I was pretty pleased with our performance as a team. We have great senior leadership and we’ll lean on that as we work to get some younger runners up to speed. There was success all across the board today and we could fill pages with those stories. We do have a noticeable gap after our top five that we have to address if we’re going to challenge the better teams. Our team finish in the large field of teams surprised us a little, but we’ll take it.”
The Norski boys racked up 87 points to place fourth behind Homestead (27), Marquette (63) and Indian Trail Academy (74).
The DeForest girls were led by Lydia Bauer. She placed second in Division 1 after finishing the race in 20 minutes, 25.7 seconds.
“Senior Lydia Bauer ran an inspired race to finish in her career-best time,” Smith said. “She’s put in the off season work and it shows. We’ve got to hold her back a little to ensure she’ll peak during the championship portion of the season.”
The Norskies’ Logan Peters clocked in at 21:29 to place 11th, while Rylan Oberg (22:10.3) was 21st.
Joceclyn Pickhardt (22:31.7) and Stacy Kipkoskei (23:19.3) placed 27th and 36th, respectively, to round out the team score for the DeForest girls.
The Norskies girls also had Taylor Bussiere (40th, 24:13.9) and Grace Kuiper (42nd, 24:35. compete in the race.
Whitefish Bay’s Lily Kriegel (18:43.3) was the top runner in the Division 1 girls race.
Isaiah Bauer was the top runner for the Norski boys. He garnered a time of 17:16.8 to place ninth in Division 1.
Jackson Grabowski (17:21.7) was not far behind in 11th place, while Dylan King (17:59.6) was 19th.
Matthew Vander Meer (22nd, 18:14) and Joe Huber (26th, 18:30.4) were the final two scoring runenrs for DeForest, while Rhett Parker (38th, 19:22.4) and Rogitia Luecke (43rd, 20:05) also took part in the race.
The Norskies will now get ready for their home invitational at 4 p.m. on Sept. 2. Baraboo, Beaver Dam, Berlin, Janesville Parker, Reedsburg, Sauk Prairie, Waunakee and Wisconsin Rapids will come to Linde Fields for the event.