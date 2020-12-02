Former DeForest athletic director Mike McHugh was recently recognized for his work with Norski athletics. He was named the District 5 Athletic Director of the Year by the Wisconsin Athletic Directors Association (WADA).
“I feel like in their own communities, every AD is the Athletic Director of the Year,” McHugh said. “But to be selected by my colleagues is a great honor. It probably was a career achievement selection, but it is a great show of respect. It was a good run.”
Candidates for the award must be an athletic administrator who is recognized in the community as an educational leader and who maintains athletics as an integral part of the total educational program. The candidate shall administer an exemplary athletic program while making full use of school and community resources and involving as many students as possible.
Candidates shall have outstanding achievements in three areas including, significant impact on the lives of students, using athletics as a catalyst to achieve some demonstrable progress in the social and cultural environment of the school and/or community and have evidence of professional involvement in the activities and affairs of state and/or national associations.
Other district winners included New Richmond’s Casey Eckardt, Northland Pines’ Brian Margelofsky, Luther’s Joel Babinec, Oshkosh West’s Brad Jodarski, Burlington’s Eric Plitzuweit and Wisconsin Lutheran’s Jeff Sitz.
Sitz was named the Wisconsin Athletic Director of the Year.
McHugh ended his run at DeForest at the end of the 2019-2020 school year.
“You hate to say you got out at the right time, but in hindsight, I guess I did,” McHugh said. “It has been tough on all athletic directors because of COVID. You can’t enjoy the best parts of the job, like watching the athletes perform. In hindsight it was a good time to get out.”
McHugh’s retirement didn’t last long, as he recently accepted the position of Badger Conference commissioner. He served as assistant commissioner until his retirement from DeForest.
Kevin Keen stepped down as conference commissioner at the end of last school year. McHugh was named his replacement at the beginning of November.
“I have looked at the position a few times and wondered why would I want to try doing for 16 schools what I did for one,” McHugh said. “But I enjoy the other athletic directors in the conference. They are great people and now I can continue those relationships. It also gives me a chance to do something on a daily basis.”
McHugh will now concentrate on leading the Badger Conference through a transition that includes dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic and the reconfiguration of the divisions. Next school year, the conference will move away from the North and South divisions.
The new configuration for the Badger Conference will include the Badger West North Division of Baraboo, Portage, Reedsburg and Sauk Prairie, the Badger West South Division of Madison Edgewood, Monroe, Mount Horeb and Oregon, the Badger East North Division of Beaver Dam, DeForest, Watertown and Waunakee and the Badger East South Division of Fort Atkinson, Milton, Monona Grove and Stoughton.
“My experience with the conference schools will help with the shift to the new conference,” McHugh said. “Our conference has 16 schools in nine counties, and we have been really broken up this year because of COVID. I want to be the glue that keeps us together. We need to be prepared to be back to normal in the fall. I’m excited for the new conference divisions.”
