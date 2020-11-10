Like a good number of area schools, the DeForest girls swim team moved its season from the fall to the spring due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Norskies have joined up with a handful of other Badger Conference schools to come up with a schedule. They will have seven events over a six-week span.
The Lady Norskies will begin practicing in Feb. 15.
In the first dual of the season, DeForest will travel to Madison Edgewood on Feb. 22.
The Norskies will make their home debut on March 2. They will host Monroe.
DeForest will also be at home on March 4 with a dual against Stoughton.
Long-time rival Waunakee will come to DeForest on March 8.
The Lady Norskies will be on the road for their final three duals.
The Norskies will swim in Milton on March 15 and then make a trip to Oregon on March 22.
DeForest will close out the season in Lodi on March 29.
Last season, the Norskies went 5-1 in duals.
The Lady Norskies finished second at both the Badger North Relays and conference meet.
At the Badger Conference Meet, the Norskies finished with 375 points to place behind only Waunakee (475).
DeForest followed it up by placing third at the WIAA Division 2 Baraboo Sectional and qualified for state in nine events.
DeForest had Haley Willis, Ava Boehning, Carly Oosterhof and Jenna Willis qualify for state individually, while the Norskies’ also advanced in two relays. Haley Willis, Boehning and Oosterhof each qualified in two events.
The Lady Norskies registered 114 points at the state meet to place seventh overall.
DeForest had Ava Boehning (sixth, 50 freestyle) and Jenna Willis (sixth, 100 breastroke) medal individually at the state tournament. The Norskies also medaled in the 200 freestyle relay (second; Oosterhof, Olivia Miller, Haley Willis, Boehning) and 400 freestyle relay (sixth; Boehning, Haley Willis, Miller, Oosterhof).
