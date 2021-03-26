In a season like no other, DeForest girls basketball coach Jerry Schwenn was just happy his team got a chance to play.
“I believe that being able to provide all of the players in our program with an opportunity to compete for DeForest Area High School this season makes it a success,” Schwenn said. “Our student athletes did not miss one practice or game due to our COVID-related issues. We greatly appreciate the efforts of all of our basketball families in order to make this season a success.”
Because of restrictions, the Norskies were unable to get their season started until January. They then played 15 road games in 40 days. They also had to change their practice procedures.
“We only had a handful of live practices,” Schwenn said. “My biggest highlight was all the values of educational based athletics that come out of us being able to have a season: leadership and teamwork skills, mentorship, time management, improved academics, accountability and responsibility, and goal setting. This year, for some of our student-athletes, was their last chance to put on the purple and gold, play a high school sport, and represent their community.
“One of the biggest challenges was maintaining the culture and team development experiences that we have prided ourselves on,” he added. “The typical competitive practices and off the court team building opportunities had to be adjusted. Also, we weren’t able to do as many activities with the whole program that we have offered in years past.”
The Lady Norskies finished the season with an overall record of 8-7.
DeForest had a great start to the season with wins over Lakeside Lutheran (64-52), Janesville Craig (73-53) and Columbus (73-63).
After a loss to eventual WIAA Division 3 state champion Lake Mills, the Norskies garnered another three-game win streak with victories over Milton (73-52), Janesville Parker (75-32) and Dodgeville (52-37).
The Lady Norskies had a tough ending to the regular season. They went 2-5 down the stretch. Their only wins came against Mount Horeb (59-51) and Argyle (78-39).
The Norskies had short run in the WIAA Division 1 postseason, as they lost their regional opener 65-45 to Verona.
“This group made the most out of a less than ideal situation,” Schwenn said. “I never heard one compliant. As we continued to grow on the basketball court as a team and players, it was great to see how coachable our players have been. They were learning on the fly and demonstrated their resilience.”
Sophomore Jaelyn Derlein led DeForest’s offense this season with 10.8 points per game, while senior Grace Roth averaged 10.6. Freshman Rylan Oberg came away with 9.9 points per game.
Roth finished her career with 800 points, which puts her 11th all-time for the Norskies.
Roth paced DeForest with 108 rebounds, while Morgan Hahn and Natalie Compe finished with 63 and 51, respectively.
Roth also led the Norskies with 34 assists, while Oberg came away with 29. Derlein and Aspin Kelliher both finished with 25 assists.
Compe led the defense with 39 steals, while Roth and Kelliher contributed 34 and 30, respectively.
Hahn and Compe were named captains for the Norskies.
Compe was tabbed as DeForest’s MVP, while Kelliher won the Most Improved Player award.
The Lady Norskies will have some talented seniors to replace next season with the loss of Compe, Hahn, Roth and Kendall Rauls.
“Our seniors all played three sports for the four years of their high school careers,” Schwenn said. “They are strong student leaders and have such a positive outlook. I appreciate their time and hard work over the past four years.”
The Norskies will have a good nucleus to build around next season with the return of Derlein, Oberg and Kelliher.
“I expect us to take a huge step forward next season,” Schwenn said. “Our primary goal is to be able to build the participation numbers back up and the excitement for basketball. With a full offseason and commitment to team and individual growth, we have the potential to compete for championships next season. It will be an exciting time with opening our new fieldhouse.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.