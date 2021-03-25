Thursday, March 25
Stuffed Green Pepper
Mashed Potatoes
Wheat Bread
Pineapple
Cake
MO: Rice/Beans
Friday, March 26
Lasagna
Green Beans
Wheat Roll
Fruit Medley
Pudding
MO: Veggie Lasagna
SO: Chefs Salad
Monday, March 29
Beef Stew
Biscuit
Spinach & Tomato Salad
Banana
Cookie
MO: Mac N Cheese
Tuesday, March 30
Boneless Chicken Cacciatore
Pasta
Garlic Bread
Carrots
Applesauce
MO: Pasta/beans
Wednesday, March 31
MYMEAL MYWAY
Sloppy Joe/Bun
Potato Wedges
Coleslaw
OJ
Brownie
MO: Cheese Sandwich
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.