Thursday, March 25

Stuffed Green Pepper

Mashed Potatoes

Wheat Bread

Pineapple

Cake

MO: Rice/Beans

Friday, March 26

Lasagna

Green Beans

Wheat Roll

Fruit Medley

Pudding

MO: Veggie Lasagna

SO: Chefs Salad

Monday, March 29

Beef Stew

Biscuit

Spinach & Tomato Salad

Banana

Cookie

MO: Mac N Cheese

Tuesday, March 30

Boneless Chicken Cacciatore

Pasta

Garlic Bread

Carrots

Applesauce

MO: Pasta/beans

Wednesday, March 31

MYMEAL MYWAY

Sloppy Joe/Bun

Potato Wedges

Coleslaw

OJ

Brownie

MO: Cheese Sandwich

Load comments