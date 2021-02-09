CALENDAR
The Library staff welcomes patrons to visit, use the computers, and check out materials. We will close the library for 15 minutes at regularly scheduled times to sanitize high contact surfaces: 10:45 a.m., 12:45 p.m., 2:45 p.m., and 4:45 p.m.
Library hours are Sundays from 1:00 – 5:00 p.m., Monday - Thursday: 9:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m. and Friday & Saturday: 9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
Curbside pickup will continue to be offered. The book drops are also open for returns. See the website for details at www.deforestlibrary.org
Thursday, February 11
• The Workshop @ Home at 9:00 a.m. on Facebook
• Memoir Writers at 1:30 p.m. in Community Room or by email
• Read to Wilson the Dog with a Twist at 3:30 p.m. on Facebook
• Dewey Stitchers Knit/Crochet/Fiber Arts at 4:00 p.m. in Community Room & Zoom
Friday, February 12
• STEAMing into the Weekend at 9:00 a.m. on Facebook
• Dragonwood Readers at 9:30 a.m. and 10:45 a.m. in Community Room & Zoom
• Teen Games Boredom Busters at 3:00 p.m. on Zoom
Sunday, February 14
• Mardi Gras Meets Valentine’s Day Music with Nolan Veldey from 2:00 to 3:30 p.m. at Library (Drop-in & Listen event)
Monday, February 15
• Story Hour at 10:00 a.m. on Facebook
• Teen Games D & D at 3:00 p.m. on Zoom
• Virtual Exploratory at 5:00 p.m. on Facebook
• DAPL Photography Group – Ongoing Projects plus Black & White Imagining and Reality Interpretation with Don Mendenhall at 6:00 p.m. on Zoom
• Time for Bed at 7:00 p.m. on Facebook
Tuesday, February 16
• Qigong Online – Tuesday at 9:30 a.m. on Facebook
• Read Woke discussion of The Watsons Go to Birmingham at 6:00 p.m. on Zoom
Wednesday, February 17
• Tiny Tot Time at 10:00 a.m. on Facebook
• Short & Sweet Qi gong at 1:00 p.m. on Facebook
• Workshop Wednesday at 1:00 p.m.
• Wahoo! It’s Wednesday at 3:30 p.m. on Instagram
Mardi Gras Meets Valentine’s Day Concert performed by Nolan Veldey
Sunday, February 14 from 2:00 – 3:30 p.m.
Stop in and enjoy a musical combination of Mardi Gras jazz and Valentine love songs performed by pianist Nolan Veldey. Top off the afternoon with a sweet treat. Sponsored by The Friends of the Library. This is a drop-in & listen event.
