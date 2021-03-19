Editor’s Note: The following interviews were conducted by phone with each of the DeForest Area School Board of Education candidates who were not privy to questions prior to the interview. Answers have been edited here for space and clarity. This is not a comprehensive review of current school board issues or candidate positions.
Q: What led to your interest in joining the school board?
Sue Esser: Six years ago, I was attending the meetings, and I was the PTO president, well, actually at Windsor it is the WPTC – the Windsor Parent Teacher Committee—and at that time people would want to come and speak at our meetings about different things going on in the district, and I felt the need to be informed on both sides, because people would come and speak and they were only speaking on the one side, but I knew there was more to it. So I started going to school board meetings and doing a bit of my own investigation to try to figure things out. And in that, I realized the importance that the board members have in these situations, and there happened to be a particular board member that wasn’t contributing—there wasn’t focus and it didn’t seem to be a high priority to him. And I thought if I was elected to the board, I would make a bigger impact. I would speak more and for all the constituents involved and that’s what I did, I ran for school board.
Jeff Hahn: I’d actually been interested in doing it the last two years, and I got more and more involved this last school year, probably due to the pandemic. Like a lot of people, we get busy with our lives and don’t pay attention, sometimes, to things like school board. And I got more involved this last summer and felt that it would be a good fit for me to bring some of the things, that...the people that I talk to and represent aren’t feeling that they’re getting their voice heard.
Jeff Miller: They had a vacancy and I was one of ten that interviewed and they offered, and it’s a board that, with my previous experience, always intrigued me and I always wanted to learn how the school district worked behind the scenes and to be able to help make our school district better, because it is such a focal point in our community, so that really was the driving force behind wanting to serve on that board.
Spencer Statz: I think it is more of a continuation of my original interest. At that time my kids were entering school and I just wanted to know the direction of the district and how decisions were being made, and just wanting to be involved.
Megan Taylor: It really started about October-November, that everybody in the area started to really pay attention to what was going on with the schools and how we are working towards helping our kids through this pandemic. We’re trying to keep staff safe and students safe, and we’re also trying to make sure that we’re educating our kids and not holding them back for the future.
And so I really started to pay attention more in October and trying to understand: What is our district doing? What are other districts doing? What are districts outside our state, around the nation, or even outside our nation—what are we doing and how can we best serve our kids.
When I started to pay attention, I was seeing that we are really starting to fail our kids here in DeForest, and we weren’t cutting edge like we normally are. I think DeForest has always been one of the top school districts in Dane County and I think it definitely draws people in, and then I think you can see that with all of the growth that we’ve seen.
Windsor is one of the top-growing communities in Dane County and DeForest is right behind them, and I think our school district is what has drawn people to us. And so I started to pay attention and I was seeing that we weren’t being that collaborative district. We weren’t being that excited go-getter district. We weren’t trying to think outside of the box. We weren’t trying to go out there and lead. And so that led me to think, ‘I can either sit back and I can continue to make public comments, I can not do anything, or I can complain, or what is it like to run? What is it like to offer up my ideas and try to contribute to our community? And so that’s what I did and I went online and I found out what I had to do to get considered, and from there it was history.
That’s what opened me up to how many people just take it for granted—we take it for granted that these things are going to happen, that our kids are going to get a good education, that our teachers are going to be supported, that the community is going to work together and we don’t realize we take it for granted that we need to make sure we have the right people to help us with that.
Q: How has your experience prepared you for a coming term on the school board?
SE: Before I was elected to the school board, I spent two years following the school board, attending meetings in person, and sometimes I was the only person there, to get a better of understanding of what was going on and I think that that is so important to have an understanding of the school board and the job they actually have to do. So, being a part of it now, for the past six years, I have a much better idea of the scope of responsibilities.
Yes, student results—how students make it through the district and once they graduate, their contribution to the community—is huge. And it is the main focus, but there is more. We have a responsibility to our stakeholders and our stakeholders come in so many different forms: our older population that don’t have any kids in school at all, our businesses in the community, and of course the parents in the community, and there is our responsibility to the staff, all of those things fall into the scope of what we take care of.
The other understanding I have is how the board operates and how we operate based on our policies. So, to have an understanding of those policies and what they are and what we’re looking for from the district, and how they’re adhering to the policies in accomplishing the expectations of the policies, can be different from what other school districts do. So to have that under my belt is good, it’s a learning curve that I will not have to go through should I be re-elected.
JH: I’ve held two different board positions for different clubs in the community: I’ve been involved with the Snowmobile Club in Arlington and LaCrosse Booster in DeForest and the Gridiron Booster in DeForest—so I’ve been involved in the community here for several years and actually we’ve had people ask me if I’d be willing to run for school board, because there just don’t seem to be a lot of people who want to step up and want that role.
JM: I think the years that I’ve served on the Village Board as a trustee and as Village President, I served many years on the Dane County Regional Planning Commission as the chair of that, I have extensive work on boards in the public sector, and I think it has helped for me to bring those kinds of skill sets that I have learned through the years on those boards to the school board.
SS: Just being a parent--wanting to be a good parent who wants to see their child succeed along with the rest of the students in the district. That makes me a good candidate and I think anyone who shares those values and wants to see their children--or if they don't have children, to see students in the district as a whole--succeed. So I think anybody who has those values would make a good school board member.
MT: I work in healthcare, I work for a company called Healthgrades, and we are a data and analytics firm that will help health care organizations understand what is going on in their market with their patients. So obviously with everything going on with COVID, I’ve been really engaged and seen all of this data and been knee-deep in it as it came to fruition, and I’ve been able to speak with people across the country as they continue to learn more about this pandemic that we’re in—how to mitigate it, how to live with it, how to give us the best chance at reducing risk.
I think that has been very helpful for looking at how to get kids back in school. I think that my job has also -- I work with so many different people with so many different backgrounds across the entire United States -- it has helped me to learn how to work with all kinds of personalities and all kinds of different ideas, and how we come together to make one goal happen. And so I think that is where I have been very fortunate in my career, to have that experience and to be able to carry that across in my personal life, and now as a candidate.
Q: What has been your experience with the school district?
SE: It started that my boys went to Windsor elementary and I was with the WPTC, and we did that the entire time I was there, and the last two years being the president of that group. I moved on and continued with the PTO at the middle school, which is completely different, going between the elementary school and the middle school. You don’t have the parent involvement so-to-speak, but you have, ‘How do we support the staff and our kids as well?’ and still get information out there, even though not everyone is nearly as active. So that one is a lot more behind the scenes and a lot more collaborative, working with the staff at the school, whereas at the elementary school it really was the parents coming up and making things happen, then coordinating with staff on what they were looking for.
I did that for three years until my youngest went over to the high school. I’ve helped with Project Graduation as a parent—I have an older son who has graduated. The middle school does their DeFo Dash—volunteering for those sorts of things, just always being a parent volunteer in the classroom as long as I could…and helping out with the boosters—the music boosters at the high school and the drama program, volunteering as needed.
Once I became a school board member six years ago I had to be more careful of the volunteer roles I took on, so there wasn’t conflict of interest. And so that’s why I’m kind of stretching back before the six years.
JH: I am a graduate of DeForest—I graduated in ’96—I’ve always lived in this area, so I’ve been a part of the community my whole life, and I’ve been a part of a lot of different activities—I was on the committee for the referendum when that came through, again a lot of school sports and always helping out with school when the needs-be. My son’s graduating this year, so this will be a nice opportunity—a nice transition to finding a way of helping the school without having a kid that is in the school.
JM: Both my daughters went to school here from kindergarten on and so we’ve been involved in their education here and I’ve been involved in various aspects of the schools from coaching girls’ basketball, to coaching football, so I’ve been able to see the inner-workings from that side of it. So I think those two experiences—I mean, we had great experiences with our kids, and things we would have liked to be different with the girls as they were growing up, things that we saw from an academic deficiency side that we thought we could maybe improve upon.
SS: Outside of the board role, I have been more of a spectator, let's say, with school events, whether it was my kids or friends or family. So it has been a good experience overall. I actually grew up in the neighboring district, just outside the boundary, if you will, more towards Windsor. So growing up, I grew up in the same house for 20 years, but I interacted with DeForest students just as much as Waunakee students.
MT: It has been a great experience. I have four kids: I have one who has gone all the way through and has graduated from DeForest and he had a great experience all the way through elementary and all the way through high school; I have a sophomore currently and it has been the same thing that you hit those bumps along the way and it has always been dealt with with care and thoughtfulness; I have a middle-schooler as well and we all know that middle school is such ‘a fun age’ and again they do an amazing job and I think over the years I have seen improvements. I think when my oldest was in middle school there were some bumps along the way and there were some feathers getting ruffled in the middle school, but they corrected it. And they made sure that we were trying to build that community again.
And then I have a 2-year-old and she will be going all the way through.
It has been a very positive experience, and I don’t think people realize how lucky we are to have such a strong school district when you think about how we are a smaller school district when you compare to a Madison or a Milwaukee, or a Green Bay or a La Crosse or something like that. We offer things that are just as powerful as what is offered at some of those bigger school districts. I think that is a huge thing for us to applaud and continue to work on and grow in.
Q: What are your thoughts on the district’s transition to four-day hybrid lessons with virtual options?
SE: There has been a lot of controversy on the plans and how DeForest District in particular has implemented things—how they have implemented and what they have implemented. And a lot of that is based on Dane County and, not to place blame, there were some things that Dane county put on us…your hands are tied, you can only do so much.
My thoughts are that the administrators have been working on this since day one of the pandemic and the different changes that have had to happen to keep our students learning—there is just so much that has gone on to make sure that the different systems work, so whether it is fully virtual and tackling the technology side of it, or the hybrid and tackling that some kids are in and some kids are virtual, and how you work on the schedule of who goes where and who does what.
They took their time and followed the science, but they also learned from other districts. They were able to meet with several other districts and they were going there and saying, ‘How are you doing this, tell us how it works, what would you do different?’ So the fact that they weren’t recreating the wheel. They really did reach out and take all the ideas, pros and cons for each idea, and turned it into something that works for our district.
I think the transition has so many areas that have to be considered and the two most in the forefront are staff and students, and how do we come up with a plan that is workable and feasible for both of these groups to the greatest extent that we can come up with that.
I am well aware we were not going to be able to come up with a plan that was going to please everyone. We looked at it as the lesser of two evils—what is going to help the most people and do right by our students? You can’t catch everyone and make everyone happy with one decision, and I very much appreciate the thoughtfulness of the administrators and how many times they considered and reached out to the parents. And as they thought about something, they would say, ‘How does this impact…this? How is this going to impact our families?’ At one point they kind of realized that maybe four half-days of school might be better than two full days for elementary school kids, but by the time they realized that, it was too late to change, because it was going to be too much of a change for families.
So, being very conscientious and very aware of the impact on every group that was involved in this: students, families, staff. And when we talk about that it is food service staff and what it means for custodial schedules and what would be required of them, the bus drivers, it’s just this domino effect. You make a change and you have to look at this whole domino effect and see how it will effect all the way to the last person and what it means for them.
JH: That’s where some of the passion lies for me. I think that Dane County has really hurt our children. I think some of those rules and regulations that Dane County has set forth for the kids has been some of the most stringent in the state, and when you look at what has happened across the state, DeForest and Dane County are some of the outliers of actually coming back to school.
I think that our school board did what they needed to do to follow the Dane County guidance, but I really think that guidance was poor from the Dane County level and I think we could have stepped a little quicker through some of those things, and I think we took a cautious route, but I would have been a little bit more aggressive in getting those kids back to five-day in-person instruction much quicker.
And just to be clear I think that [School Superintendent Eric] Runez did the best he could with the restrictions that were put in front of him, and then our board made the decision to even stay within Dane County guidelines, and we could have stepped outside those guidelines if we chose to do so.
I think we should have lobbied harder for Dane County to push a little faster and then I think that we, as a school, could have been more prepared to get in-person instruction a little quicker.
The science was there and there was a lot of great data that came in from the Harvard model and even the CDC had guidelines that were much more realistic than what the county had.
JM: If I had my choice I would like to see us minimally go back to four days full time—not four days half time, but four days full time. I think I’m a little bit alone in that thought. I don’t think many of the other board members are on the same page. I do respect [Superintendent] Eric [Runez] and his administration and the concerns that they shared at the last meeting, it is still something that I would like to see us try to work around that—I mean this has been a difficult, difficult year.
What I don’t like is that our educators are being placed in…there are a lot of negative comments that you see on social media. It’s crazy. These men and women are having to teach kids, put together virtual plans, and teach in person—it’s not like we were set up to virtually teach, and they created all that curriculum on top of the regular job that they were doing. At the end of the day, I would love to be four full-time days, but I also have to be cognizant of listening to our administration and what our staff is doing now.
I’m hopeful that we will have more discussions about that, but that’s where I am today on the current situation. I think I said it the last time we took a vote: if people aren’t happy on both sides of the aisle, then we’re probably doing the right thing. So there’s what, over 2,000 families, over 3,000 kids that we have to deal with—you’re never going to come up with a plan that everyone is 100% happy with, so can I live with what we’re doing now? Yeah, I can live with it. Would I like to go to four full days, especially for our upper grades? Absolutely. But I also have to balance that with, how do we get there?
I’ll continue to ask the questions, I’ll continue to press where I think we can press our administration—but at the end of the day, I’m one of nine on a board and the majority is going to decide the path that we’re taking.
SS: On the transition, I support the phasing-in approach versus 'opening the floodgates,' and I think most folks appreciate that approach as well.
MT: I think it has been very rough. I think some of our leaders have been scared to think outside of the box. And I think some of our leaders have been scared to lead. We know that there’s fear, and there should be fear of this pandemic, but as a leader, you should be able to work with those individuals to truly understand what that fear is and then to help them understand that we’re not just trying to make these decisions because we need to get these kids back in school. We’re making these decisions and can do these things safely because of all of this research and all of this data, and here are the mitigation strategies that we know we can put in place and we know work.
There are almost 90% of the districts in Wisconsin that are open full time, so what makes it so different for DeForest? Do we have some crazy superbug her that we can’t get around? That has been the most frustrating thing for me: that lack of leadership and compassion to really understand it.
And I think the other thing that has been frustrating is that there has been this feeling in the community that people who are fighting for their kids to get into school and are wanting to see these kids get a better education to provide them what they deserve—they’ve been attacked as being vicious. They are being told that they don’t have compassion and they don’t care about people in the community. And I think that that’s sad.
As leaders and as a board, they should be behind all of those groups. And they should be able to speak too and say, ‘I understand where you’re coming from, Group A and I understand where you’re coming from Group B, now obviously we can’t make all of this work at the same time, and some of you are going to be a little bit unhappy, but look this is the middle and this is how we come together. And shame on you Group A for attacking Group B, and shame on you Group B for attacking Group A.’ Something to just pull us together.
I think that’s the other thing that has been frustrating: we really could be coming together and figuring this out. And I also think that the other thing that is being lost in all of this is that we’re so focused on how it has either got to be virtual or it has got to be in person, we’re so focused that this is how it has to be done, that what we’re losing is, ‘What are we really providing these kids?’ Whether they are virtual or whether they are in person. Are we really providing the education that they deserve? That’s another thing that we’ve been losing, and at Monday’s meeting we’re starting to see some of these scores that are coming out. We’re starting to see locally where some of our kids are at. We’re starting to see a decline, and so what are we going to do to fix this? We can’t just continue to let these kids fall behind.
And there’s no talk of what we are going to do to fix this. There was talk of summer school being limited this summer. Well, if summer school is limited, how are we going to get them caught up for next year? Now we’re a year and a half behind starting next year.
That’s another thing that has been left behind, that I don’t think we’ve been thinking about education as a whole and ensuring that we’re providing the best support and education to these kids as we can.
What is the board’s role in determining curriculum?
SE: It is not our role to choose curriculum, it is the board’s role to create a policy that states the values of the board—this is what the board feels the outcomes should be for our students as it relates to curriculum—and then it is the responsibility of the administrators to act on that policy and make it come to be.
It’s a little bit different from other districts, and so we say this is what we want to be going on with our students, how can you make this work? They will come to us and say, ‘This is the curriculum, this is what works about the curriculum, and this is what doesn’t work about the curriculum. This is what needs to change and in order to change it, we need to do this, this, and this. Which may or may not require funds.’
So it is up to the board to hold [School Superintendent] Eric [Runez] accountable for accomplishing the policies that are stated.
JH: My opinion is that we need to see what state and federal [education authorities] bring to us for ideas and at that point we have to make a decision of whether that is the right direction for our school. But until we know what that question is, or what the direction is, how do we answer that? ... Everything is always up for debate so it all depends on what the new curriculum looks like, and depending on what it looks like, we’ll have to make decisions of if that is the direction of our school or not. But to answer that question without knowing the contents is pretty hard...I would base it on whatever the facts are and then we can make some decisions on that.
JM: I would tell you that unless you are well-versed in curriculum, you are getting recommendations brought forth by the experts, which is our administration. [The administration proposes] our curriculum, and what they see as the right fit for the community and I do my job as a board member to ask questions, to maybe probe into that curriculum, and see why we are suggesting the curriculum that is being taught—how is it going to prepare our kids for life in general?—And at the end of the day, if the questions that I have are being answered in a way that satisfy me, I’ll support that.
I don’t know many school board members with other full-time jobs that are experts in curriculum, so I have to trust the people that we have who are, but that doesn’t mean I can’t question what they are bringing forward. So that’s what I try to do in my position as a board member.
SS: I think with our model, we sort of set the goal posts and we develop and maintain board policy that measures, or can be measured, by the student outcomes. So the staff and the district's role is to develop that curriculum that meets the policy and our expectation.
MT: Basically what it sounds like is that the board gives our district a direction and says, ‘Here’s our goal, here’s our criteria, and now you, administration, take this and run with this and bring us back a plan and we’ll basically rubber stamp it,’ and that is my understanding of what the current model is.
It seems like there are some pluses to it and it seems like there could be some cons to it as well. I think we need to make sure that the community is able to make input and have some impact on that. And so the board meetings that I’ve listened to, you don’t hear a lot of board members sharing: ‘this is what I’m hearing from constituents in my area,’ or ‘this is what I’m hearing from my neighbors.’ And so that seems a little frustrating to me. It seems like we should all be working together for this to help guide where we need to go for these kids.
What is the board’s role in preemptively allowing or disallowing curriculum materials?
SE: No. it is not our place. Not on this board. That is always my gut statement and thinking of how better to explain that…it goes from the idea that we are not the experts. We represent the constituents of the district, very few of us have any working knowledge of running the business of a school district—the fine details of all of that. So we don’t put ourselves in a role to make decisions that we are not educated about when it is not our place.
JM: It’s interesting because ours—at our meetings we discuss outcomes and things—and one of them was 'complex or critical thinking,' and for me with my upbringing, I don’t want to narrow things for kids. If we’re going to create complex and critical thinkers, they have to see the entire picture, and so I’m a person that with any issue I want to go in knowing both sides. I don’t want to just bring in what I think we should be learning, because we all know that there’s always two sides to any issue.
And so for me, when you limit certain aspects of history, or a subject, I think that you’re doing a disservice from allowing students to become complex or critical thinkers. I think one of the best experiences I’ve had was going from my hometown to going to the UW-Madison and it really broadened my perspective of the world and things I was learning in my own academic career.
So, unless there is an extremely good reason why you would limit that—it would really have to be something to convince me that limiting access to this material is a benefit. Again, I might not like both sides of an issue, but I try to go in understanding both sides and I think we need to have that ability for our students to learn those skills that we want them to have when they become adults.
SS: To an extent [there is a role], but I have to go back to the previous question: if it is relevant and it doesn't cross a line of any kind, and it meets our standards and objectives for students, and has good outcomes for students, I think it is the job of the staff and the administration.
MT: I think the school board has a role in the due diligence and importance of anything our school district is doing. They need to be involved and they need to be representing our community as a whole to our district and making sure that we’re holding the administration, and ourselves as a whole, accountable to meet those needs. I think there are needs across the entire board and I think that we need to make sure we are giving those all equal weight.
It’s tough without having that curriculum piece in front of you. How do you judge that? How do you know what that is going to impact? I think it is a bigger conversation than just that curriculum piece. It’s a conversation that the community as a whole needs to have and come together on as well. I don’t think it can be this quick down and dirty, black and white answer.
Q: What is the biggest challenge today for students?
SE: What comes to mind is finding their way and trying to be prepared for a world that is out there that we don’t know what it is going to be. I think one of the biggest challenges is how quickly things change, which goes into this idea of that they are trying to learn and they are trying to prepare to go out there and do something, but things change so quickly, that what it is that they strive for, is it still going to be available to them when they reach that point.
JH: We struggle today, I think, with educating a lot of the masses. Teachers today have lost a lot of mid-level discipline, so kids struggle today because there are a handful of kids who are unwilling to follow the rules and regulations, and we’ve taken the power away from the teachers to make some of those corrections in the classroom, and it would be great to see teachers get some of that control back. I think that would help our children...Teachers used to have quite a bit of authority to tell kids: hey, you can or can’t do something, and keep the class in check. However, I think that has changed in the past several years, and that causes a disruptive class and then all kids suffer in that class.
JM: I said this early on in this current environment, that I have been so concerned about our students’ mental health and when students and parents would come in front of our board, and you would hear their stories and it just put a pit in my stomach to listen to them. You know that this has taken a toll on them and on their families, and so it has helped to drive me to try to get back to some normalcy. But you think about these kids that they didn’t have a graduation, or they didn’t have a prom—it’s not normal. Or maybe they saw a loved one that got COVID who passed away. They are seeing things that I never did in my life growing up, up until now. So the well-being of our students is always on the forefront of my mind as we navigate these uncharted waters of COVID.
SS: For those students that are going back to more in-person instruction, versus the ones that are staying virtual, I would see some challenges as having more in-person instruction that may not resemble what they previously had for in-person instruction pre-pandemic. So I would try to put myself in their shoes and understand that this is going to look different and feel different, but at the end of the day, we want to get those kids in front of teachers and learning like they used to.
MT: At this time, I think the biggest challenge for our students is the pandemic, and the entire community and I think we are all facing it. I don’t think any one person is better off or hasn’t been affected by this pandemic. So I would say that is the biggest challenge for these students: you’ve got parents, you’ve got families, you’ve got teachers, that have never lived through it, so they’re trying to figure out how to get through it. And now you’re also trying to support your students and trying to figure out how do we help them comprehend what is going on. How to we help them get through it and make sure they’re feeling supported?
Q: What do you think is the biggest challenge for teachers?
SE: The biggest challenge for teachers is how to diversify learning. They have a class of anywhere from 18 to possibly 30 and the many different levels of learning that they have in that classroom. And how do you diversity the learning so that each student gets the optimal opportunity for growth that day, that year, in that class. There are a lot of expectations on teachers now to be able to do everything as well as provide more personalized learning. To look at each individual student and to know how that student best learns and then how to best teach them. There are the growing demands on their time and then wanting to teach what they want to…and other things start encroaching on that time, whether it is additional paperwork, or they become responsible for one more level of something in addition to the teaching they are already doing, and keeping up with the changes in education—we were tossed into technology like the kid being thrown off the pier into the lake: ‘Here, learn to swim,’ ‘Here, learn to teach virtually through technology.
And for them it is the same as with the students. Things change so quickly and how do you keep up with that so you provide the best education to the kids?
JH: I think one of the biggest challenges for teachers is giving them the tools to teach, and by that I mean giving them the options to basically teach their class. Again, I hear from the high school level a lot of these teachers just don’t have any control anymore over what they’re doing on a day-to-day basis, because the kids are dictating what they can do. It’s not fair. I would love for teachers to have more ruling control over their classrooms so they can teach better.
JM: For teachers—or for staff, our staff includes more than teachers—the fact that they had to jump into a virtual system, create content for all of their lesson plans that they had, convert them into a virtual option for teaching, to get their students to learn in a different manner than they have ever been used to, is just incredible. I think our staff has been incredible, they have rose to the challenge, and on top of it, you think about their fears, and I heard about it loud and clear. Many of them wrote us emails and communicated to us that they were fearful of going back to school full-time and how they were going to protect themselves, and maybe they had a family member that is susceptible from a medical side and they were worried about passing COVID on to them. So the challenges for them have been tremendous and our staff has always been, in my book, the best.
When I supported a couple weeks ago, the current back-to-school dates and etc., at the end of the day it was the right thing and I’m comfortable with my decision to give them time to go get vaccinated and be able to go back to school knowing that they at least have that layer of protection.
I think it is similar to the fear of the mental health toll on them and their family, the fear factor and on top of the work load that they have had—it is just incredible what they have been able to accomplish. And I think most parents see what they have been doing, and are extremely appreciative of what they are doing, and it agonized me when I read comments that, ‘oh, they can just make that change—no problem,’ well, no they can’t. There is so much more to education than I think a lot of people realize. But maybe one good thing that came out of the pandemic is that the valuing of our educators, I hope, has risen tremendously, because they are phenomenal people.
SS: Keeping up with curriculum and the student needs. With the adapting of their curriculum from normal, in-person, to transitioning that to virtual to current instruction.
MT: I think the biggest challenge to teachers is just overall everything that we’ve got going on in society right now. I think there has been a huge shakeup in politics, we’ve seen a huge shakeup in what people started to call the “cancel culture,” we’ve seen this huge shakeup with technology, you see parents that are overworked, busy, trying really hard to get stuff done and can’t always help support a teacher. And you see parents that are withdrawn and not there either helping to support teachers when it comes to students.
I think that teachers sometimes get a bad rap. I think that in any group there’s a bad apple, whether you’re a teacher or you’re the administration or you’re the board, there’s always someone who’s the bad apple. But that one bad apple, I don’t think makes the whole group bad. And so I think there are teachers out there that are afraid to speak up because we’ve got one group that’s louder than another group. And I think that that’s sad. I think that as a community we should all be able to come together and talk about our differences and then meet in the middle.
Q: What is the biggest challenge for parents now?
SE: I think the biggest challenge for parents is wanting the best for their kid and trying to figure our how to make that happen, again, in a world that is so different from when they were in school. Things have changed so much and again, trying to make these kids the best kids they can be and reach out for education and services that are out there, but not necessarily knowing where to go for it.
The struggle of mental health is growing—we all know that the struggle of mental health is growing in the student population, and parents being able to recognize that and being able to know where to go for help.
That’s the same idea as, ‘My kid is struggling in reading,’ so you go and talk to the teacher. And what do I do about this reading and how do we let them know where they can go for help. So the struggle of wanting to help their kid to be the best that they can be, and have the best experience, again, in an ever-changing society, and maybe not recognizing the signs or not knowing where to find the help that they need.
JH: We were fortunate. We didn’t have a lot of struggles with our son in school. We were very fortunate just to not have very many issues. One of the big things that I’ve learned from the pandemic, which is very interesting, is that there are a lot of parents coming to school board meetings and they have voiced their opinions to say hybrid because their son or daughter is learning better in the hybrid model and I think some of that has to do with some of the social anxiety that some kids have, so that continues to be a problem at our schools, that our kids continue to have a lot of social anxiety issues, which is really sad, right?
And so, as a parent probably the most struggling thing is for your kid to go to school on a day-to-day basis and feel accepted and like they are part of something. I think we lose that from time to time and I have to believe that some parents struggle with that and it would be nice to see…the hot topic right now is bullying, and I think we need to work on getting rid of some of that, because there are a lot of kids that struggle with feeling safe at school and that is unfortunate.
JM: There are a couple challenges for parents, I think, and one is from the mental health standpoint of making sure that your daughter or son is doing ok in these times, I think that has been a huge challenge for parents. I think from making sure they are doing their academics…trying to find a balance between working virtually to just being a kid, is always a balance that parents struggle with. And I worry about the financial side of things—where there are two working parents, that maybe they both had daytime jobs and the kids went to school, and now, who is staying home with the kids? How are they going to survive financially? Those are all things that have worried me from day one when we started with COVID. So those are some of the concerns that I’ve had since we’ve been in this situation.
SS: I'll relate this to more in-person instruction: probably an adjusting to another schedule change--another path of instruction--and now we're switching again. So depending on the child, or children, and their age group, it may be more difficult for them to have that adjustment, or it may be less difficult, depending on each parent's situation.
MT: I think the biggest challenge for parents of students is the ever-changing world and how fast things are changing. You’ve got, again, technology is a big thing, things in society that we haven’t experienced before and now you’re trying to navigate, understand and help support your kids, whether it’s social media, whether it’s the latest and greatest tech gadget, whether it’s something you saw on the news, whether it’s the pandemic, you name it, there’s a lot that is going on now that people have never lived through and they’re just trying to figure out how to do that. And then you pile that on with that most parents now are working full time—you got parents, both mom and dad working full time. You have students trying to go to school full time, and how do you balance that and keep that family unit together and make sure that you are raising that kind, successful, human being.
What would you want to do if given a sudden influx of available resources?
SE: My first thought goes back to addressing equity and providing equitable education. So do we need more staff in our English Language Learning Department? Do we need more staff for mental health services? So taking a look through the equity lens, where are our biggest gaps?
Which students do we have that need the most help, and let’s support them. That goes back to the idea that equity is out there in so many different ways and to address it you need to look at it from several different angles. And subs—we need substitute teachers in the district. A day without a teacher, without a good sub, is another lost day of learning. And we have to be able to maintain a pool of substitute people who want to stay in our district. Well, we have people who want to be in the district, but people who want to come in and do the job, and we’re able to support them.
JH: It would all depend on what at the time is most needed. If we’re short in the IT department and we need to invest something there, or if we’re short in media, or…where are we short? So, those questions are always subject to where is the school short at the time and how do we allocate those funds. I don’t think there is one department in the school that is overly-funded. I think you look at it and say, “yeah, ok, what group or what area in the schools needs some attention?”
The simplest answer today would be, I would have a hard time not bringing those funds to some sort of science, technology, engineering and math. That area always seems to be changing and growing, so I would think that you would have a pretty good argument that—I would always look at that area first because that seems to be an area in our school that is constantly looking for funds—that STEM wing and that STEM area, because of the ever-changing technology that we’re trying to keep up with there.
If you’re looking for an answer, I would look at the STEM unit, that is an area we could always use more resources, because there are a lot of jobs in that sector of the world that short right now, and getting more kids to consider that science, technology, engineering and math, would probably be beneficial.
JM: Right now today, I would find a way, with those monies, to get our kids back to five days full-time, with every protective measure we can think, that sky’s the limit, if money wasn’t an issue, I would figure that out. Whether that is vaccinating everybody, whether that is putting in personal protective equipment, whether it is putting in an air-handling system that costs millions of dollars, but COVID can’t penetrate it, just getting people back to a normal schedule under today’s conditions, that’s where I would focus an unlimited resource if it was available.
SS: Depending on the size of the grant, or the suitcase of money, or whatever it might be, I would say more staff to help reduce class size. Especially for the younger grade levels.
MT: In general I think it is pulling resources together that are going to impact a student going forward in their future. I think that we need to do a better job giving our students some resources around just how to be an adult. I think that sometimes we forget that we need to take a step back and we need to help these kids be successful adults, and that’s the ultimate goal, right?
And whether that success is going into college, whether that success is going into the trades, whether that success is starting your own business, whatever it might be, but it’s really helping to provide those tools all along the way and letting kids know all along the way that things that you can do and things that you can get started in, and I think that is where I would start to put some of those resources, but again, I would need to understand where else we may be lacking maybe.
What should we learn from the experience of the past year?
SE: From the district, I want to say…We as a district are still very committed to teaching students and that teachers have worked hard to figure out what to do. We know that our students are resilient and that we will bounce back from this. We’ve learned that …we’ve seen the commitment to the district and making sure that things are done and they move forward as they should. We didn’t have anyone who said: ‘I can’t do this.’ They all came together and really worked as a team to make it happen.
JH: What I’ve learned from the experience is that I don’t think that anybody had a plan in place for something like this, so I learned that our school was never prepared for a pandemic. And maybe you should never be prepared for something like that since it isn’t frequently reoccurring, if it’s a 100-year event, but our school was not prepared for this event, and I think that everything we’ve done up until now has been on the fly. I think we’ve learned that if there is any hiccup in the system preventing us from the status quo, it really makes it difficult to get back to normal again.
With technology today I’m a little surprised that it took us so long to get where we got. It took way too long, in my opinion, that we didn’t have a better fluid plan getting kids from in-person to hybrid learning, those things seemed to be really bottle-necked. So I would like to see a better plan, because we’re going to see more events like this. We’re going to have another incident like this in the future and so how are we going to prepare as a school district to deal with it?
JM: What I’m hoping comes out of this is the ability for the school district to be able to offer a virtual curriculum option that we may have never been able to consider before. I think there is a school district on the eastern side of Wisconsin by Waukesha that does provide a virtual option. And let’s not forget that we’ve had students who have thrived in this that had struggled with in-person who are thriving in virtual. And so that’s an opportunity for our district, maybe, to pursue, and look at and maybe offer as part of our curriculum.
I have learned more about COVID-19 than I ever thought I would. I’ve read more studies from various medical journals than I ever thought I would on this topic, I think we’re learning how to cope with something that … this is the first pandemic I’ve ever been through in my lifetime and I hope it’s the last, but it made us, as a district, try to be thoughtful, and try to come up with a way to continue to educate our students in a difficult time. Have we made mistakes? Yeah, we’re not mistake-free on this, but I think that we’re well-positioned that, God forbid, this ever occurs again, or a situation like this, we can draw from this experience we’ve had to go through this past year.
SS: It is important it is to listen to every individual concern when it comes to a particular topic or situation. We're obviously not going to please everyone--that's the nature of this--but do your best to to have a holistic approach. It's helpful. I always try to put myself in their shoes and I ask myself how I might feel in that situation or what I would expect to be done.
How has the past year affected your view of the role of school board members?
SE: It has reinforced my idea that we are not the experts. We are not the ones to step in and say: ‘this is what you need to do.’ It has reinforced my idea that we need to listen to the experts, we need to listen to their recommendations, we need to understand the research and the theory behind their recommendations, and look at that that it fits with the values and policy of the board, and that it is going to be good for all the stakeholders involved, and move from there.
We’ve a couple directors and a few administrators that it is just fascinating to listen to them talk, they know their profession so well. It’s not like me trying to answer questions and stumbling over my words, they can really speak to it. They know what they are doing and it builds more confidence that we, as a board, are making the right decisions based on the recommendations that are given to us.
JH: I’m actually surprised—I didn’t understand the way that the school board governs. I learned that through this last year—the Runez basically comes up with a plan and is the overseer of that plan, and the school board basically just gives him some direction. In most boards that I have been a part of, the board makes the plan, works the plan and I didn’t know that our school board was not in that direction. So that was something that was a little eye-opening to me. I didn’t understand the way that the school board operated—I’m not saying that it is wrong, I’m just saying that I didn’t understand it.
JM: When I got on the school board, I didn’t think I would be dealing with a pandemic or dealing with having to get educated on a medical issue that affected the entire world, and how it would impact our students and staff. So, to me, the role of our school board and what we tried to set up, is that we’ve tried to put a lot of emphasis on academic and that was our push—everything was to better the academic performance of our students and then COVID hit and that kind of took a back seat.
I’m looking forward to—and I’ve really enjoyed the last two meetings—where we’re actually listening to our performance reports, the challenges we see there and how we’re going to improve our results, than I did the return to school and how we’re going to navigate COVID. What I see in the board is that they are an extension of our community and all facets of our community and the nine of us were elected to set the fenceposts or guide our administration to the decisions they need to make to help our community and help educate our kids. We represent how-many thousands of families, and taxpayers. For taxpayers that don’t have families, we try to create a school district that is considered one of the best, so I see that as the role of a board member that I should be playing.
SS: It has really enhanced the importance of the role and I guess just back to having a holistic approach to the whole district and the greater community. A lot of folks lose sight of the greater community part and are more focused on just the district. We are the biggest employer and we're a big part of the community.
MT: I would say that I feel disappointed, it doesn’t seem like we have given—I don’t know if it is because we are under this governance model—I don’t feel like our school board members are able to really convey what a community is feeling. And I don’t know if it is their fault or the governance model’s fault, if it is that community members just don’t realize that you can speak to these school board members, that they will help you to establish a rule. I think that’s what I feel most disappointed in: you’ve got a school board for a reason and that reason should be to direct and ensure we are using the resources that we are fortunate to have to the best of our abilities to provide these kids with a good education and I don’t know that we are doing that. I don’t know if it’s just because we have some long-term tenure, and so that freshness has run out after you’ve been somewhere so long and now you’re just stale and you go through the motions, I don’t know if people are just tired—I don’t know what it is. But I think that was the biggest thing that I was surprised about, that it doesn’t seem like they have more say or input from the community.
