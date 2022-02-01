The DeForest Area School District will see a change in administrative leadership next year as the School Board accepted the resignation of Dr. Eric Nunez and then promoted Dr. Rebecca Toetz to the superintendent position effective on July 1.
Bold moves were accepted unanimously.
The school district released information on the change following the meeting. The press release reads, “At a special meeting held on Monday, January 31, the DASD Board of Education announced that current superintendent Dr. Eric Runez will be leaving the district at the end of this school year for a career move to the private sector. They also unanimously approved a succession plan promoting Director of Instruction Dr. Rebecca Toetz as the new superintendent for the school district beginning July 1.
Since informing the Board of his career plans earlier this month, the school board has been working on a succession plan. These discussions over the past several weeks looked at several alternatives, from considering current qualified administrators to conducting a state or national search.
Toetz named new superintendent, effective July 1
The Board chose not to conduct a search, given the many superintendent openings in our area and in the state, the board's desire to maintain stability within the district, and the ability to promote qualified individuals from within our district. Therefore, the Board turned their energy and focus to the tremendously talented administrators within the District who would most likely be considered strong candidates by other districts. This resulted in the Board formally promoting Dr. Rebecca Toetz as the next superintendent effective July 1, 2022.
“Board members are pleased that Dr. Toetz has accepted the position. She would definitely be a sought-after candidate by other districts,” said Board president Jan Berg. “This move allows for a seamless transition in our school district.
“We appreciate the stability in leadership this provides moving forward,” said Board vice president Gail Lovick. “She has an unwavering dedication and commitment to our kids and the future of their education.”
“Dr. Toetz has a solid understanding of district policies,” said Board member and governance officer Brian Coker. “She has a proven record here of developing collaborative relationships with staff, students, and our Board of education.”
“Rebecca’s professionalism, passion, and leadership style will assure that our school district maintains its tradition of excellence and continuous improvement,” said Board member and clerk Linda Leonhart.
“Rebecca has tremendous credibility with staff, administration and the Board,'' said Runez. She is experienced, knowledgeable, and has the leadership skills necessary to support a continued positive trajectory for this District.”
Runez moving on to a new career
According to Runez, who has been the district’s superintendent for the past six years, he will be embarking on a career in the private sector. “This was a very difficult decision, because this is a great district, but ultimately I determined it was time for me to make a career change and utilize my skills and experience in the private sector.”
In an email to all staff, Runez shared his commitment to DASD through June 30. “Although I share the excitement for what Rebecca’s leadership will bring DASD, I do fully intend to give this district, this tremendous staff, and our students all that I have for the remainder of this school year. I look forward to ending my career in education partnering with all of our staff and making the rest of the 2021-22 school year the best it can be for our students. We have certainly had to deal with many challenges recently, but I am confident that the future for DASD is bright.”
“We are sorry to see Dr. Runez leave our school district, but we also respect his desire to pursue a new career path,” said Board member Sue Esser. “He has provided exceptional leadership for our school community. We especially appreciate how steady and thoughtful he led our school district and community during the past two challenging years.”
“I’ve appreciated Eric’s communication skills and how he interacts with the school Board, staff, students, and families,” said school Board member and treasurer Keri Brunelle. “I have seen first hand how attentive he is to the smallest details when interacting with students and families,” commented Board member Gussie Lewis.
Runez’s 26 years in education includes 20 years as an administrator in Wisconsin with the past 11 years serving as a school district superintendent. Prior to his tenure at DASD, he led the Whitewater Unified School District in the same capacity.
Toetz welcomes opportunity
In response to her appointment, Toetz said “I’m grateful for the opportunity to continue serving the DeForest Area School District. I am appreciative of our district’s focus on providing an outstanding education for its students through collaborative work with the community and staff.” She also stated, “I look forward to providing continuity for our community, including staff, students, and families. I chose to work in DeForest because it is known for its community engagement with the schools, and that engagement is what makes a school district strong. A supportive school district impacts student learning and that will always be my focus.”
Dr. Toetz has served as the district’s Director of Instruction since 2018. Prior to that time, she was an Elementary School Principal in the Milwaukee area for six years, including time as the Literacy Coordinator in the Kettle Moraine School District. In addition to her administrative leadership, Dr. Toetz taught second and third grade for seventeen years. She is a graduate of UW Madison in Elementary Education, has a Masters degree in Special Education, and a PhD in Educational Leadership.
Toetz will be relocating to become a resident in the district. “I too am pleased to welcome Dr. Toetz as our new superintendent,” said Board member Jeff Hahn. “I look forward to her becoming a part of this community.”
“Dr. Toetz has diverse experiences as a teacher, principal, and district-level administrator, which creates a solid foundation for her leadership. We look forward to working with Dr. Toetz as she assumes leadership for our district,” said Board member Stephanie Sarr.
The school Board will host a Meet and Greet event toward the end of the school year to introduce Dr. Toetz to the community.”