A pair of DeForest siblings are together leading a team of over two dozen friends, family members, and other allies to fight against blood-based cancer.
Caleb Ekezie, 17, and his 15-year-old sister Esther, have set a goal of raising at least $50,000 for this cause by March 5.
The effort is part of the Students of the Year competition, organized by the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, in which students put together teams to raise funds going to research and treatment of leukemia and other cancers of the blood. The leader (or co-leaders) of the most successful team, are awarded the title Students of the Year.
“We have a friend from church who did this last year and she was able to nominate someone to do the campaign this year, and she nominated me and my sister to do it,” said Caleb Ekezie. “So that’s how me and my sister got into it.”
Caleb and Esther also each took a specifically personal interest in the cause, with each looking to long term goals pursuing careers in healthcare and Esther, in particular, looking toward this very field.
“I actually want to be a pediatric oncologist, working with kids who have cancer,” said Esther Ekezie, “and when we were asked to do this, I was really compelled to because I want to go into studying cancers and helping people out who have cancer.”
Nonetheless, due to the uncertainties of life during the coronavirus pandemic, Esther says they were not sure about whether to take on such a project.
“She contacted my brother back in July-ish and at the time we didn’t know how corona was going to pan out and we didn’t know if we would be coming back to school or anything like that,” Said Esther, “so we didn’t accept the nomination until mid-October and that’s when I got involved.”
Part of their drive toward the goal of raising $50,000 came from their own experience and connections to people who had cancer come into their lives, most recently, according to Caleb, another student at DeForest Area High School.
“There’s a person in my class, who was diagnosed with Stage-3 Hodgkins Lymphoma like two weeks before my campaign started and obviously that was tough news for a lot of people,” said Caleb. “She’s doing well and she’s actually undergoing a new clinical trial that is supported by LLS, so her family is behind us with the campaign and helping us with anything they can and we’re trying to help them with anything we can.”
Although they were bound to give the campaign their best effort, Esther said that having an immediate connection made it much more personal.
The first step of the project for the two was to build up a team with other people who could help spread the word and expand their reach as much as possible, starting with friends and family then more and more, up to 32 total with team members including those outside the region and outside the state, with one in North Carolina.
Due to COVID-19 face-to-face campaigning has been all but an impossibility, so much of the team’s campaigning has been through social media as Ekezie’s Fight for the Future on Facebook (@DAHSLLS) and Instagram (ekezies.fight).
The second layer of fundraising for the team has been through sponsorships and donations from local businesses.
“It has been hard because, with COVID, a lot of families have been struggling, and when we’ve gone to talk to businesses, a lot of them are struggling and that has been the hard part,” said Caleb. “And honestly, it is encouraging, even in the midst of this pandemic with people struggling, they are still donating.”
For both Ekezies, this is not only a challenging time for fundraising and event coordination, but it is the first time either has undertaken an effort like this. Nonetheless, according to Esther, they have adapted.
“At first it was a little nerve-wracking to go to businesses to ask them for money or to ask them for auction items,” said Esther, “but as we started doing it more we didn’t have to think about it as much as we went along with the businesses.”
Because the fundraising is a competition, they are unable to say how much they have raised so far. That will only be announced at a final gala ball on March 5.
“You dress up sort of prom-ish, and we get together and we sell auction items, and announce a winner and announce the total amount we’ve collected in all our campaigns together,” said Esther. “This year it is going to be online, but it is going to be fun still.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.