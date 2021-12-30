The Willy Street Co-op Community Reinvestment Fund is accepting applications for 2022 grants to community organizations that may qualify for the $35,000 set aside to help improve the quality of life in Madison. This is a $10,000 increase over 2021. The deadline for the applications is January 31.
“We strongly encourage community groups with limited access to funding to apply for grants to support their local work for the people they serve,” said Brendon Smith, Willy Street Co-op Communications Director.
The Community Reinvestment Fund Committee is interested in funding innovative, hands-on educational, and entrepreneurial projects that impact a large group of people, reach out to underserved populations, create jobs or develop skills. The committee seeks to foster social engagement and offer opportunities for diversifying partnerships and collaboration.
The grants will be announced in the spring.
In 2021, the reinvestment committee received 21 applications totaling $66,796 and made $25,000 in total awards to 10 organizations.
Over the last three years, the average award provided to each organization has been $2,303. Organizations representing minority and protected classes are strongly encouraged to apply. Since 1992, Willy Street Co-op has contributed over $500,000 to local nonprofits and cooperatives to support developmental and educational projects for our community with Community Reinvestment Fund grants.