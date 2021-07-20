Trace Grundahl and Braydon Harmon got one last chance to represent DeForest on the football field last Saturday. The 2021 graduates played in the Wisconsin Football Coaches Large School All-Star game at Titan Stadium in Oshkosh.
The Norski duo was joined on the South squad by DeForest offensive coordinator Matt Kimmes, who served as an assistant for head coach Jim Kenesie of Kenosha Indian Trial.
The Large School game turned into a defensive battle. Grundahl, Harmon, Kimmes and the South team were shutout 7-0 by the North.
The only score of the game came from the North’s defense in the fourth quarter. Linebacker Damon Loker of Kimberly intercepted a pass from South quarterback Max Golembiewski of Monroe and returned it 27 yards for a touchdown.
Grundahl played at defensive back for the South. He finished the game with two tackles.
Grundahl also punted for the South and averaged 38.3 yards on six punts.
Harmon was the on the offensive line for the South.
The South squad had just four first downs in the game. They had just 74 yards off offense after being held to (minus)-15 yards rushing.
The North squad finished with 138 total yards of offense and 10 first downs. They rushed for 71 yards.
The North’s David Vanderlogt (West De Pere) was the top rusher in the game with 34 yards on 12 carries.
Quinton Lamers (Rhinelander) was the leading passer for the North after going 6-for-6 passing for 35 yards, while South quarterback Nick Hansen (Marquette) was 6-for-15 for 78 yards.
A.J. Arndt (Hartford), Holden Luetkens (Hudson) and Ben Moore (Kaukauna) each had a sack to lead the North’s defense, while Harrison Kielar (Brookfield East) and Nathaniel Hess (Arrowhead) had one each for the South. Jackson Labs (Rhinelander) had two interceptions for the North.
In the Small Schools game, the North came away with a thrilling 17-14 victory on Saturday.
The South was a 35-16 winner in the 8-Player game.