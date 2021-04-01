The DeForest Windsor Fire and EMS responded to a brush fire at the Lake Windsor Country Club on Monday evening.
The fire was on the western edge of the golf course property, so firefighters set up trucks on the side of Interstate-39 to put out the fire.
The damage was limited to the brush near the highway, not affecting the golf course itself, which was open Tuesday morning.
Lake Windsor Golf Pro Jordan Ray said that the they were unsure what started the fire, but given where it happened, suspects could include a stray cigarette from the interstate.
