The DeForest girls swim team capped off the strange alternate fall season on April 6 with the WIAA state meet at Waukesha South High School. The Norskies had two individuals and three relays compete at the event.
The Lady Norskies continued their strong tradition of solid state meet performances by placing 10th with 83 team points. It is the second straight top-10 finish for the Norskies, who were seventh at the 2019 Division 2 state meet.
“The state meet was a great way for us to end our season,” DeForest coach Matt Engelhardt said. “It was tough competition with the majority of the qualifying teams being from Division 1, but a 10th-place finish overall and being four among Division 2 teams was a really nice result for us.”
Madison Edgewood claimed the team title with 350 points, followed in the top five by Middleton (286), Sun Prairie (233), Appleton North (159) and Oshkosh West (125).
The Norskies came away with a medal in one event, as Ava Boehning, Jenna Willis, Olivia Miller and Carly Oosterhof were fourth in the 200-yard freestyle relay. They had a time of 1 minute, 39.39 seconds.
Edgewood’s foursome of Enz, Sophie Reed, Stacey and Abby Ried won the state title in the 200 freestyle relay (1:34.57).
“The 200 freestyle relay dropped over a second from our sectional time and moved up a spot to finish fourth,” Engelhardt said. “It was a really great race by all four swimmers and it was nice to get a podium finish against some great competition.”
The Norskies’ foursome of Oosterhof, Wills, Joss Hoffman and Boehning garnered ninth place in the 200 medley relay (1:50.48).
“Our medley relay had an incredible swim at sectionals to qualify ninth, and we were just a little bit off that time at state, but still significantly faster than we had been all season,” Engelhardt said.
Sun Prairie’s foursome of Olivia Sala, Janelle Schulz, Grace Sala and Paige Rundahl were first in the 200 medley relay (1:44.31).
DeForest closed the meet by having Boehning, Miller, Hoffman and Oosterhof place 11th in the 400 freestyle relay with their time of 3:40.29.
“Our 400 free relay dropped over two seconds from their seed time and we had two lifetime-best splits from Ava and Joss Hoffman,” Engelhardt said.
Edgewood’s Anna teDuits, Peyton Drexler, Brynn Stacey and Izzy Enz won the title in the 400 freestyle relay (3:26.81).
Boehning and Willis both competed in one individual event at state.
Boehning swam her way to seventh place in the 50 freestyle after clocking in at :24.38. Edgewood’s Abby Reid (:23.41) won the event.
“Ava Boehning had a lifetime-best in the 50 freestyle moving up from eighth to seventh overall,” Engelhardt said. “I know her goal was to finish on the podium, so just missing that hurt but it was still a great swim by her and a really nice time.”
Wills garnered eighth place in the 100 breaststroke (1:06.43). Bay Port’s Sydney Aird (1:03.48) came in first.
“Jenna Willis had a really nice race in the 100 breaststroke,” Engelhardt said. “She had another lifetime-best time, improving on her sectional swim and finishing eighth overall in a pretty stacked race.”
The list of individual winners at the meet included Edgewood’s Izzy Enz (200 freestyle, 1:50.19; 500 freestyle, 4:56.19), Anna teDuits (100 backstroke, :55.02) and Reid (100 freestyle, :50.34) and Green Bay Southwest’s Brigitta Neverman (200 individual medley, 2:01.86; 100 butterfly, :54.87).
The state meet marked the end of the season for the Lady Norskies, but the turnaround for next season will be quick as practices start at the beginning of August.
“Overall, it was a really nice way to end our season and I’m really happy with how the girls raced,” Engelhardt said. “It was a tough season both mentally and physically with the stoppage in the fall and then a pretty compact season. We weren’t sure what this meet was going to look like when we restarted in February. I’m just really proud of how the girls persevered and made the best of the situation.”
