The 10th-seeded DeForest boys lacrosse team had its season come to an end after falling 18-13 to host La Crosse in the first round of the Wisconsin Invitational Tournament on June 10.
“It was a back-and-forth game throughout, but we ran out of gas in the fourth quarter,” DeForest coach Matt Rossi said. “It was a true offensive battle where we just couldn’t come up with enough stops in the second half.”
Sophomore attack Joe Wojcik paced the Norskies with three goals.
Senior Alton Uebersetzig, sophomore Evan Doucette and senior Kaden Coates each scored twice, while junior Rylan Nelson, senior Jack Barske and sophomore Colton Graske had one goal each. Uebersetzig added a team-high two assists.
Sophomore Caleb Bendixen led DeForest with four ground balls, while Coates and Wojcik had three and two, respectively.
The Norskies finished the season 1-13-1 overall.