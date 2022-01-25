University of Wisconsin
The University of Wisconsin-Madison has recognized students named to the Dean's List for the fall semester of the 2021-2022 academic year.
Students who achieve at a high level academically are recognized by the dean at the close of each semester. To be eligible for the Dean's List, students must complete a minimum of 12 graded degree credits in that semester. Each university school or college sets its own GPA requirements for students to be eligible to receive the distinction. Most call the honor "dean's list", but some grant the "Dean's Honor List" and "Dean's High Honor List."
(De Forest) Emily Erpenbach, School of Pharmacy, Honor Roll, Benjamin Armstrong, College of Engineering, Dean's Honor List, Kayla Baumann, College of Letters and Science, Dean's List, Cole Bayer, School of Business, Dean's List, Mikayla Beckman, School of Education, Dean's List, Gavin Bovre, College of Letters and Science, Dean's List, Kaitlin Durnen, Col of Agricultural & Life Sci, Dean's List, Megan Elvekrog, School of Education, Dean's List, Ashlyn Erpenbach, College of Engineering, Dean's Honor List, Sam Fischer, School of Business, Dean's List, Giselle Garduno-Nunez, School of Education, Dean's List, Christopher Kennedy, College of Letters and Science, Dean's List, Claire Kramar, College of Engineering, Dean's Honor List, Sarah Langdon, School of Education, Dean's List, Alyssa Laufenberg, College of Letters and Science, Dean's List, Isabel Manzetti, School of Education, Dean's List, Samuel Neuman, College of Engineering, Dean's Honor List, Eliot Pickhardt, College of Engineering, Dean's Honor List, Kendall Rauls, College of Letters and Science, Dean's List, Julia Reisinger, School of Nursing, Dean's Honor List, Florina Slevoaca, School of Nursing, Dean's Honor List, Joshua Thurber, School of Business, Dean's List, Ava VanDommelen, College of Letters and Science, Dean's List, Cha Vang, College of Letters and Science, Dean's List, Sarina Vang, School of Education, Dean's List, Jordan VonBehren, College of Engineering, Dean's Honor List, Ryan Winiarski, School of Education, Dean's List, Ferris Wolf, College of Letters and Science, Dean's List, and Kaitlyn Younger, Col of Agricultural & Life Sci, Dean's List.
(Rio) Katherine Onell, College of Letters and Science, Dean's List, and Cassandra Wendt, Division of Continuing Studies, Dean's List.
(Windsor) Karina Araujo Sierra, School of Education, Dean's List, Maren Holzem, School of Education, Dean's List, Gillian Staeven, College of Letters and Science, Dean's List, and Amber Taugher, College of Letters and Science, Dean's List.
Marquette University
Local students have been named to the Dean's List for the fall 2021 semester at Marquette University in Milwaukee.
(DeForest) Mazie Baldus, Bachelor of Arts, Digital Media, Katelyn Buchda, Bachelor of Science, Nursing.
(Windsor) Nick Schaller, Bachelor of Science, Computer Engineering.
To make the Dean's List, students must have earned at least 12 credits for the fall 2021 semester and have no disqualifying grades. The GPA threshold varies by college - for the College of Education and the Klingler College of Arts and Sciences, undergraduate students must have at least a 3.7 to be named to the Dean's List.
The undergraduate GPA requirement is 3.5 for the following colleges: the Diederich College of Communication, the College of Business Administration, the College of Health Sciences, the Opus College of Engineering and the College of Nursing. All other programs have a 3.75 GPA minimum.
Marquette University is a Catholic, Jesuit university that draws over 7,500 undergraduate and 3,500 graduate and professional students from nearly all states and more than 60 countries.
UW-Eau Claire
The University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire extends congratulations to the 2,722 students named to the fall 2021 Dean's List. Their academic performance has been outstanding, and we recognize these students with pride.
(Deforest) Marli Felicijan, College of Education and Human Sciences, Samantha Fuchs, College of Education and Human Sciences, Alexa Horkan, College of Nursing and Health Sciences, Courtney King, College of Arts and Sciences, MacKenzie Wiegel, College of Nursing and Health Sciences. (Rio) Requel Anglemyer, College of Arts and Sciences, Ashlin VonRuden, College of Arts and Sciences, (Windsor) Benjamin Georgeson, College of Arts and Sciences, Cerys Ridd, College of Education and Human Sciences.
Wisconsin Lutheran College
Megan Riley, of Deforest, WI, a sophomore at Wisconsin Lutheran College, has been named to the college's Dean's List for the fall 2021 semester. Riley is a graduate of Luther Preparatory School.
To be eligible for Dean's List, a student must carry a semester GPA of 3.6 or higher.
Wisconsin Lutheran College (WLC) is an independent, nationally ranked Christian college located in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
Lakeside Lutheran High School
The following is the second qurter honor roll for Lakeside Lutheran High School that includes students who live in DeForest, Waunakee, and Windsor.
High Honors: Gr. 9, Jack Holzman, DeForest; Kayden Zech, DeForest; Kourtney Zech, DeForest High Honors: Gr. 10, Aidan Berg, DeForest; Freidrich Weittenhiller, DeForest High Honors: Gr. 11, Chloe Berg, DeForest; Grace Korth, DeForest High Honors: Gr. 12, Douglas Weittenhiller III, DeForest, Honors: Gr. 9, Ava Ehlenbach, DeForest; Jack Simmons, Windsor, Honors: Gr. 11, Rebekah Hodkiewicz, DeForest, Honors: Gr. 12, Caleb Andrews, DeForest
UW-Oshkosh
University of of Wisconsin-Oshkosh officials have released the names of students who qualified for the Dean's List and Honor Roll in fall 2021 across its three campuses (Fond du Lac, Fox Cities, and Oshkosh). The term grade-point average (GPA) requirement for University Honor Roll is 3.3; the term GPA requirement for Dean's List is 3.75 out of a possible 4.0. To qualify, a student must have been enrolled in a minimum of 12 credits. There can be no individual grades below a "C" and no incomplete or non-reported grades at the time the process is run.
(DeForest) Trent Bachman, Honor Roll, Kelsey Felicijan, Dean's List, Madeline Hilmershausen, Honor Roll, Autumn Jurkowski, Honor Roll, Mason Kirchberg, Honor Roll, Esther Lawrence, Honor Roll, Elizabeth Michaels, Honor Roll
Brooke Molitor, Honor Roll, Hayden Mueller, Honor Roll, Reagan Nordenstrom, Dean's List, Nacha Vue, Honor Roll
Sydney Wagner, Dean's List, Taylor Wentz, Honor Roll, and Ella Wilson, Honor Roll.
(Morrisonville) Coral Jerez-Makely, Honor Roll.
(Windsor) Lukas Buchholz, Honor Roll.
The University of Wisconsin-River Falls fall semester Dean's List honoring 1,670 students has been released by Registrar Kelly Browning. To be named to the Dean's List, a full-time undergraduate must earn a grade point average of at least 3.5 on a scale of 4.0, or midway between an "A" and "B" average. Area students are listed below by hometown, name, and major.
(DeForest) Mikayla Clarke, Agricultural Business, Nina Gundeck, Stage and Screen Arts, Mackenzie Taylor, Animal Science
Nortthern Illinois University
Northern Illinois University announces its fall 2021 Dean's List students. The list includes Darya Ellickson of DeForest, College of Visual and Performing Arts Dean's List, Dance Performance - B.F.A.
To earn this distinction, students must meet a minimum semester grade point average of 3.5 on a 4.0 scale in the College of Engineering and Engineering Technology or a minimum of 3.75 on a 4.0 scale in the colleges of Business, Education, Health and Human Sciences, Liberal Arts and Sciences, and Visual and Performing Arts.
Iowa University
Molly Costello of Deforest was among the more than 6,900 undergraduate students at the University of Iowa named to the dean's list for the 2021 fall semester.
Costello is a First Year student in Iowa's College of Liberal Arts and Sciences and is majoring in Spanish.
Dean's list status was earned by only 1,402 first year undergraduates during the 2021 spring semester at Iowa.
Saint Mary’s University of Minnesota
Joseph Schauf of Deforest was named to the first semester 2021 Dean’s List at Saint Mary’s University of Minnesota. The list includes 417 undergraduate students who earned a grade point average of 3.6 or better on a 4.0 scale. He is the son of John Schauf and Amber Schauf.
Saint Mary’s University enrolls about 5,200 students in undergraduate, graduate, and certificate programs in Winona, the Twin Cities, Rochester, greater Minnesota, and Wisconsin. At Saint Mary’s residential campus in Winona, the undergraduate curriculum combines traditional liberal arts and sciences with career preparation in a student-centered environment.
Carthage College
Carthage College has named Mira Parker from De Forest to its dean's list for academic excellence during the fall 2021 semester. Dean's list honors are accorded to Carthage students who achieve a minimum 3.5 grade-point average while carrying at least 14 credit hours during a semester.
University of Rhode Island
The University of Rhode Island is pleased to announce that Emma Pitcel of Windsor has been named to the Fall 2021 Dean's List. More than 6,800 students were named to the Fall 2021 Dean's List, representing nearly all of Rhode Island's cities and towns, all six New England states, New York and New Jersey, and many other states and countries.