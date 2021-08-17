In just 10 short years, Madtown BMX has gone from a startup track to a facility nice enough to hold a national event.
This weekend the track in DeForest will host the 2021 Badger State National, which is sanctioned by USA BMX.
“This why we built the track and why we put the work into it,” track operator Stuart Wright said. “It is very exciting. We have a national caliber track.”
The event starts on Aug. 19 and runs through Aug. 22.
“It is rare for a track that is only 10 years old to get something like this,” Wright said. “Typically, only a track that is run through a parks department that has a bigger budget can reach this level so soon. It shows the caliber of work our volunteers have done to make the track what it is.”
Madtown BMX began applying to host the race last season with the help of the Madison Sports Commission and Visit Madison.
“They were able to assist us because the event brings in so many people to the community,” Wright said.
The event is expected to draw 3,000 people to the area each day.
“It will be a huge boost to the local economy,” Wright said. “People will be staying in hotels and campgrounds and eating at restaurants. There will be people coming in from all over the United States.”
The event begins on Aug. 19 with practices starting at 12 p.m.
The opening night will also include “Movie at the Track” sponsored by the Madison Sports Commission the DeForest Parks and Recreation Department. The movie begins at dusk.
There will be more practice times for riders this Friday starting at noon and racing beginning at 5 p.m.
On Saturday, the Badger State National No. 1 will begin at 9 a.m., while Badger State National No. 2 will start at 8 a.m. this Sunday.
Parking for the event opens at 9 am. On Aug. 19 and 6 a.m. Aug. 20-22. The cost is $10 per day or $25 for the weekend.
Madtown BMX is offering on-site camping, but it is already full for the weekend.
Concessions will be available all four days. Besides the concession stand, there will be food trucks, including Curd Girl, Jose’s, Ugly Apple Café, Toast and Kona Ice, on Saturday and Sunday.
Stuart is hopeful the event will help attract new riders to the track.
“Except for this event, it is free to come spectate races at the track,” Wright said. “If anyone wants to participate, we offer a one-time trial basis to get out on the track. We have loaner bikes and helmets to use, so anybody can come out and check things out. The facility is also available to rent for birthday parties or group events. It is an easy sport to get started in.”
The Badger State Nationals will be one of the culminating event for Wright’s tenure as track operator. He is stepping down at the end of the season.
“It is a six-day a week commitment, so this will free up some time for me,” Wright said. “This started out as a way to spend more time with my kids, but they have grown older, and their priorities have changed. A lot of times I’m at the track when my kids are not. I couldn’t ask for a better way to go out with an event like this. I’m just going to fade off into the sunset with a lot of great memories.”