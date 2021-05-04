Because of a late start to the season due to the ongoing pandemic, the DeForest boys golf team is trying to get in as many meets as possible in a short time window.
The scheduling issues forced the Norskies to play two events in one day on April 27.
“Because of a tough scheduling situation, our varsity played 18 holes at this invite and nine more holes later at a Baraboo dual,” DeForest coach Scott Siemion said.
DeForest started the day at the end Sauk Prairie Invite at Lake Wisconsin Country Club. They finished with a team score of 420.
“The tree lined fairways seemed to cause our entire team some issues, but our short game showed improvement,” Siemion said.
Later in the day, the Norskies dropped a 180-211 to Baraboo at the Baraboo Country Club.
“We had a fatigued group by the end, but they competed,” Siemion said.
Last Friday, DeForest hosted Sauk Prairie at Lake Windsor Country Club. The Eagles scored a 212-224 victory.
The Norskies will host Waunakee at Lake Windsor at 2 p.m. on May 5.
This Friday, DeForest will take part in the Portage Invite at 10 a.m.
Sauk Prairie Invite
Ethan Prusakeiwicz led the way for DeForest at the Sauk Prairie Invite with a 91. He was the only Norski to break 100.
Mason Kuluvar was second on the team with a 101, while Dean Rupert fired a 113.
Luis Salazar was the final scoring golfer for DeForest with a 115, while Peyton Laufenberg had a 121 in his season debut.
Baraboo 180 DeForest 211
Prusakeiwicz continued his great day with a 49 against Baraboo.
Kuluvar and Salazar both came away with a 51, while Rupert and Blake Edge each shot a 61.
The Norskies also fell at the junior varsity level, 240-262.
Hayden Rauls led DeForest’s JV with a 55, while Laufenberg and Spencer Herranz both turned in rounds of 65. Elliot Horkan and Mitch Hahn both shot a 67.
Sauk Prairie 212 DeForest 224
Prusakeiwicz led all golfers in the dual with a 47.
Kuluvar helped DeForest’s cause with a 53, while Rupert and Max Acker had rounds of 60 and 64 to close out the team score. Edge finished his round with an 87.
James Dietmann paced Sauk Prairie with a 49.
The Eagles defeated the Norskies 209-251 at the JV level.
Colin Murray shot a 57 to lead DeForest’s JV, while Salazar came away with a 58. Andrew Murray (67) and Herranz (69) were the final two scoring golfers.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.