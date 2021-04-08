Thanks to extending its impressive win steak, the DeForest prep volleyball team ended its losing streak to long-time rival Waunakee on March 30.
The Norskies scored their sixth straight shutout in a 3-0 win over host Waunakee. DeForest snapped its eight match losing streak to the Warriors.
The Lady Norskies had their consecutive game win streak come to an end the following night against visiting Verona, but they still came away with the win, 3-1.
The seven match win streak has pushed DeForest to 8-2 overall.
The Norskies will close out the regular season on April 8 with a 7 p.m. match in Stoughton.
DeForest received the No. 1 seed in its WIAA Division 1 regional and will host either second-seeded Waunakee or third-seeded Middleton at 4 p.m. this Saturday.
DeForest 3 Waunakee 0
The Lady Norskies had not beaten Waunakee since the 2014 season.
DeForest used a late push to knock off the Warriors 25-22 in Game 1.
The Lady Norskies had a lot of momentum in Game 2 and rolled to a 25-17 win.
DeForest completed the sweep with a 25-18 triumph in Game 3.
DeForest’s Natalie Compe led all players with 13 kills, while Izzy Grothaus and Haley Czarnezki chipped in seven apiece. Compe also had a team-high three service aces.
Kendall Rauls had 17 assists for the Norskies, while Ellie Doucette contributed 12.
Megan Elvekrog led the Lady Norskies with 20 digs, while Compe finished with 13.
Chloe Larsen and Kaitlin Jordan both had six kills for the Warriors, while Larsen, Mariah Best and Robyn Ryan registered two blocks each.
Best paced Wauankee’s offense with 15 assists.
The Warriors’ Jordyn Grigg came away with a team-high 10 digs, while Megan Johnson and Grace Pierner added seven and five, respectively.
DeForest 3 Verona 1
The Lady Norskies extended their game win streak to 20 before finally dropping a game to Verona. But, DeForest was able to shake off the loss to finish off the Wildcats.
The Norskies captured a 25-22 win in the first game.
DeForest ran its win streak to 20 games after thwarting the Wildcats 25-21 in Game 2.
Verona avoided the sweep after winning Game 3 25-21.
The Lady Norskies bounced back to claim a 25-18 victory in Game 4.
Compe recorded a team-best 22 kills, while Grothaus and Reese Yocum added 10 each.
Czarnezki led DeForest with four blocks.
Rauls garnered a team-high 20 assists, while Doucette chipped in 12.
Elvekrog led the way on defense with 22 digs, while Compe and Rauls added 19 and 12, respectively.
Delaney McIntosh paced Verona with 16 kills, while Reagan McIntosh had a team-best 31 assists.
Kimmy Quinn and Reagan McIntosh led the Wildcats’ defense with 18 digs each.
