UW-Stevens Point
The University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point honored more than 2,350 undergraduate students for attaining high grade point averages during the fall semester of the 2021-2022 academic year.
Students who received honors include: (DeForest) Hayley Entzminger, senior, and Jessica Camarato, sophomore, highest honors; and Charles Czaplewski, Treyten Schroeder, Beck Mayer, sophomores, high honors; (Rio) Bryant Sell, junior, honors; and (Windsor) Anna Pilecky, senior, highest honors.
Full-time undergraduates who earned grade points of 3.90 to 4.0 (4.0 equals straight A) are given the highest honors designation. High honor citations go to those with grade point averages from 3.75 to 3.89 and honor recognition is accorded to those with grade point averages from 3.50 to 3.74.
UW-Whitewater
The following students were named to the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater Dean's List for the 2021 fall semester. (Arlington) Tristan Kreger-Simek, chemistry.
(DeForest) Luke Beyer, general management, Logan Bierman, finance, Ryan Chatman, general business, Tanner Engeseth music, Bryce Erdman, computer science, Braydon Harmon, finance, Brooke Harmon, marketing and general management, Emily Hron, finance, Jacob Kerl, political science, Trey Kirchberg, finance, Jimmy Klein, accounting, Chenna Loucks, biology, Noah McKay, music, Hayden Rauls, accounting,
Henry Rohde, physics, Sarah Sands, early childhood education, Lynzy Schnell, marketing, Emily Skibba, early childhood education, Alec Thoni, media arts and game development, Kaz Walke, communication, Avery Ward, English, and Cole Yocum, human performance.
(Windsor) Alexa Crary, psychology, Kevin Loose, business analytics, Riley Redfern, computer science, George Soucek, marketing, and Ryan Switzky, general business.
These students have demonstrated their academic abilities by receiving a grade point average of 3.4 or above in a single semester.
"I want to extend my congratulations to every student who set high academic standards for the fall semester and achieved a high grade point meriting recognition through the college Dean's List," said John Chenoweth, provost and vice chancellor for academic affairs. "We are very proud of you! I encourage you to keep up the good work during the spring semester."
The Registrar's Office reports 3,558 students were selected for the Dean's List for the fall semester. About 11,500 students are currently enrolled at the university's Whitewater and Rock County campuses.
UW-Stout
The following students from the area have been named to the University of Wisconsin-Stout Dean's List for the fall 2021 semester. The award is presented to students who have a grade point average of 3.5 or above.
(DeForest) Zach Alff, omputer science, Lucas Baehr, manufacturing engineering, Opal Lawrence, pre-graphic design and interactive media, Harlan McKay, graphic design and interactive media, Patrick Mowbray, applied social science, Cali Scholes, graphic communications, and Oliver Schroedl, marketing and business education.
(Rio) Dylan Anderson, engineering technology, and Tiffany Johnson, game design and development.
UW-Stout, Wisconsin's Polytechnic University, has 47 undergraduate majors and 23 graduate programs, including one doctoral degree. UW-Stout, established in 1891, prides itself on the success of its students in the workplace, with an employment rate above 98 percent for recent graduates. The university was awarded the Malcolm Baldrige National Quality Award in 2001. Enrollment was 7,692 in the fall.
Coastal Carolina University
Kayla Doucette, a marine science major from DeForest, is among the nearly 2,500 undergraduate students at Coastal Carolina University named to the Dean's List for the fall 2021 semester. Coastal Carolina University is a dynamic, public comprehensive liberal arts institution located in Conway, S.C.