Coming off its first two wins of the season the week before, the DeForest boys tennis team was looking to build some momentum last week.
The Norskies picked up their third straight Badger North Conference on May 24 after defeating visiting Portage 4-3.
Aiden McCloskey had the only singles win for DeForest at the No. 3 spot. He downed Alex Rietmann 6-4, 7-6 (7).
The Warriors won the other three singles matches in straight sets. No. 1 Emmett Benck beat the Norskies’ Edwin Sommers 6-2, 6-2, No. 2 Owen Benck thwarted Owen Horton 7-5, 6-3 and No. 4 Kyle Kinzler took care of Dominic Caracci 6-3, 6-2.
The Norskies picked up wins at all three doubles spots.
At No. 1 doubles, DeForest’s Nolan McCann and Nathan Xiong beat Andrew La Crosse and Cooper Atkinson 6-3, 6-4.
The Norskies received forfeit wins at No. 2 and 3 doubles.
The following night DeForest had its win streak come to an end with a 6-1 loss to host Beaver Dam.
McCloskey again had the only singles win. He easily dispatched Colin Fister 6-0, 6-1.
At No. 1 singles, the Beavers’ Brandon Freber defeated Sommers 6-0, 6-1, while at the No. 2 spot, Beaver Dams’ Dan Luge rallied for a 2-6, 7-6 (4), 6-2 win over Horton.
Nate Henning bested Xiong 7-5,. 6-3 at No. 4 singles.
Beaver Dam pulled off the sweep in doubles play.
The Beaver’s No. 1 duo of Quentin Schroeder and Jared Tews beat Caracci and Dominic Morand-Rivers 6-4,. 7-5, while No. 2 Cougar Hoffner and Myles Nampel downed McCann and Michael Szudor 6-2, 6-3.
Beaver Dam’s No. 3 tandem of Evan Stearns and Marcos Balleza-Calvo netted a 6-2, 6-2 win over Trey Christianson and Dominic Jaccard
DeForest will travel to Baraboo this Friday for the Badger North Conference Tournament. The first round is set for 9 a.m.