A man’s home is his castle but when the castle is made of snow and ice it’s a work of art Michael Berkholtz and high school buddy Ross recently completed an annual snow sculpture project in the front yard of Berkholtz’s Lake Road property.
The pair have been working together on snow sculptures for 30 to 35 years with no two years being quite the same. The amount and quality of snow and other weather factors sometimes dictate the outcome. The 2021 project started out as a needle to encourage people to get covid vaccines. As they cleared away the frozen snow, a narwhal emerged and was decorated with lights and color.
When snow finally comes to Dane County, he prepares the initial block of snow. They can’t work with dirty snow, so he is careful to rake all the leaves away in the backyard during the fall. He also tries to avoid gravel with snow from the driveway, so he will use a snowblower to place the plowed snow into a form which provides an even and more solid block of snow.
Over the years, the projects have been varied and entertaining. One memorable year saw a double headed fire breathing dragon emerge from the snow. in another year, mardi gras beads we’re highlighted with a smoke machine. As the snow pile is not always perfect, another year saw a leaning tower of Pisa created with red candles in the arch windows to closer match the original. A prior Olympic year saw a bobsled and riders sculpted from the block.
The Packers’ last Super Bowl championship was a memorable one in the snow sculpture world. a pyramid was built outside while a football made out of chicken wire and paper mache was produced inside the shop area. Using so much flour in the project caused a bit of a run at area grocery stores. Mike had to turn the heat up in his shop for about a week in order to dry the large ceremonial football. Finally, on the night of the championship game, a forklift was used to bring the ball out and place it on the pyramid perch. A little traffic control was even needed as fans came out in droves to see that creation at the Water Wells property. Berkholtz is a fifth-generation well driller.
They try to use every flake of snow in the cube to build the sculpture. This year, archways give them access to the inside of the giant cube. They cut out smaller building blocks to form the buttresses and towers. Large cardboard tubes were the forms used to create the spirals along the drawbridge walkway and at the top.