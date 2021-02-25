On Tuesday, Feb. 9, the spring ballot was finalized, by a narrow margin--there were definitive results, but from a small minority of voters.
“We had 10% turnout and 4% of that was absentee ballots that were returned,” said DeForest Village Clerk LuAnn Leggett. That morning, shortly after polls opened opened at the DeForest Village Hall, poll volunteers had moderate expectations optimistically looking for 10 to 20% turnout.
“And I don’t think the weather helped either, because it was pretty cold,” said Leggett.
The more disappointing figure came in absentee voting, with about 50% of absentee ballots returned. Leggett estimated the average absentee return to be well above that, in the range of 80 to 90%.
Although the proportion of absentee voters exploded nationwide throughout 2020 in part due to worries surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, those voters will need to re-apply if they want to continue voting by mail.
“If you’re a regular voter, you need to apply for an absentee ballot every year,” said Leggett. “You would have to apply for a ballot at the beginning of that year and then we are happy to mail you a ballot for all elections that year.”
There are some voters who continue to receive absentee ballots in the mail, but they are registered as “indefinitely confined,” a category meant for those who due to age, chronic illness, or severe disability, are largely unable to leave their home.
Although turnout was low for the February primary, Leggett is expecting an upturn in April for the spring election including village trustees, school board and the State Supervisor of the Department of Public Instruction.
In the lead up to the April 6 election, the Deforest Area Public Library and DeForest Area Chamber of Commerce are hosting online candidate forums on March 24 and March 25. A DeForest School Board Forum is scheduled with candidates Sue Esser, Jeff Hahn, Jeff Miller, Spencer Statz, and Megan Taylor invited. The event will begin at 6 p.m. with opening and closing statements from candidates, questions posed by library staff and questions posed to candidates that have been submitted from members of the public via the Zoom chat feature.
On Thursday, March 25, at 6 p.m. there will be an online Village Board Forum, with invited participants including Anita Brown-Huber, Jane Cahill Wolfgram, Jeffrey Horn, Abigail Lowery, Jim Simpson, Kelsey Sweet, and Rebecca Witherspoon.
Those interested in watching are asked to register on the DeForest Area Public Library website.
