Congratulations to the DeForest Boys Basketball Team on earning a spot in this years WIAA Basketball Tournament. The Norskies almost made it to the state tournament last year. They were looking forward to playing in the regional championship game when the WIAA canceled all tournament play due to the rapidly advancing COVID-19 pandemic.
This year the Norskies beat Hartland Arrowhead in the regional championship game at Baraboo 77-69 on February 27. Other teams that DeForest defeated in its tournament run were Janesville Parker, Sun Prairie and Verona.
They will face a familiar tournament foe in the first state tournament game at Menominee Nation Arena. The Norskies’ opponent will be Kimberly, the school DeForest faced in the state football tournament two years ago. The other two teams in the Division I bracket are Wauwatosa East and River Falls.
By the time you read this column the tournament will have already been played. The Norskies did a great job this year to earn a berth at the state tourney and I hope DeForest will have a gold or silver basketball trophy in their trophy case. Go Norskies!
I accompanied my father to three or four state tournament games in the Wisconsin Fieldhouse back in the 60s when the Prentice Buccanneers made the trip down to Madison. Dad’s hometown was Prentice and they have always turned out good basketball teams. I remember the old Fieldhouse would be packed to near capacity for those games. We would buy our tickets at the gate and the seats would be up in the bleachers located near the roof of the building.
The Emerson family will be gathering for our traditional Irish dinner this weekend. I’m 25% Irish and my mother would always serve up a big corned beef and cabbage dinner every year around St. Patricks Day and Grandpa Connor would always be invited. He would come dressed in a suit with a white shirt and tie, but the suit coat would come off when dinner was served. He would tuck his napkin into the neck of his shirt and “Pa” would really enjoy his favorite dinner.
After I married Molly, my mother would invite us to the Irish dinner of corned beef, boiled potatoes, cabbage, carrots and the Norwegian touch of rutabagas. After a few years Molly took over the job of fixing the Irish dinner. She added a few touches of her own like Irish soda bread and various special desserts. The number one rule in fixing the Irish dinner is to make extra corned beef so you have the fixings to make Reuben sandwiches at future meals.
Unfortunately, Molly passed away a few years ago and the job of making the Irish dinner has passed on to Anne Emerson. She’s a terrific cook and she whips up a great boiled dinner with all the trimmings and the three Emerson families will enjoy the special dinner together this weekend.
The years fly by and now I’m the grandpa at the table. I don’t wear a suit with a white shirt and tie but I’ll be sporting my green Irish sweater that I bought when I visited the ‘Emerald Isle’ years ago. I don’t plan on tucking my napkin into the collar of my white shirt. But I do plan on throughly enjoying my Irish dinner. Happy St. Pats Day!
