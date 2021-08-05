After having the 2020 season canceled due to the pandemic, the DeForest girls lacrosse team was happy to be back playing this spring.
Wins were hard to come by for the Norskies. They finished 3-10 overall.
DeForest finished 1-7 in the Badgerland Conference to tie Sun Prairie for seventh place.
Verona won the Badgerland title with a 7-0 mark, followed by Oregon (5-2), Waunakee (5-2), Westside (5-2), Middleton (3-4), Watertown (2-5), DeForest and Sun Prairie.
The Norskies did get some good news following the season, as they had two players named to the All-Badgerland list.
DeForest did not have a player on the first team.
The first team was comprised of attacks Samantha Gehling (So., Waunakee), Allie Barrett (Sr., Middleton) and Hannah Jabas (Fr., Verona), midfielders Alexa Berg (Sr., Waunakee), Jasmine Connor (So., Verona), Shannon Gibbons (Jr., Oregon), Abigail Rupnow (So., Verona) and Kate Stigsell (Jr., Westside), defenders Madeline Andres (So., Verona), Taylor Kolodziej (Sr., Middleton) and Isabell Newton (Sr., Oregon) and goalie Miller Stang (Jr., Oregon).
Barrett and Newton were tabbed Co-Players of the Year, while Middleton’s Stephanie Spencer was the Badgerland Assistant Coach of the Year.
The Norskies had senior attack Mackenzie Wiegel and senior goalie Opal Lawrence named to the second team.
The final spots on the second team went to attacks Charlotte Hendrickson (Fr., Oregon) and Jamie Johnson (So., Westside), midfielders Grace Bernards (Jr., Waunakee), Meredith Gallagher (Sr., Westside), Jacye Smith (Watertown), Abby Star (Watertown) and Lauren Volk (So., Verona) and defenders Isa Hayde (Jr., Oregon), Emersyn Lang (Jr., Westside) and Lola Mayer (So., Verona).
The honorable mention All-Badgerland list was made up of Izzy Lezotte (Sr., Waunakee), Ashley Sawicki (Jr., Waunakee), Sydney Johnson (So., Westside), Georgia Pacetti (So., Verona), Cheyenne Tobey (Sun Prairie) and Abby Tubbs (Fr., Middleton).